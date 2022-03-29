NCCI Annual Issues Symposium to Showcase the Latest Workers Compensation Insights From Leading Experts--Full Agenda Now Available

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) will gather leading experts on workers compensation at its Annual Issues Symposium (AIS) from May 9–11 at the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes in Florida. The full AIS agenda is now available.
This year's symposium, themed The Insights You Trust, will feature experts delivering detailed analysis on the top issues facing workers compensation insurance executives.
"The demand for insight into workers compensation has never been greater," said Bill Donnell, president and CEO of NCCI. "This agenda is designed to help executives, regulators, and industry partners make well-informed decisions that help support a healthy system."
The agenda includes NCCI's exclusive State of the Line report from Chief Actuary Donna Glenn on the latest results and performance of the workers compensation line.
The two-day program will deliver NCCI's insights on hot topics including:
- "Workers Compensation Catastrophes" from Director of Data Science Katherine Williamson
- "The Great Reshuffle" from Senior Economist Leonard Herk and Associate Actuary Carolyn Wise
- "How Wage Inflation Impacts Workers Compensation" from Senior Actuary Barry Lipton
- "The Medical Dilemma" from Senior Actuary Sean Cooper and Director of Medical Regulation and Informatics Raji Chadarevian
AIS 2022 will also include these leading outside experts:
- Roger Ferguson, former vice chair of the Federal Reserve and former top executive with Swiss Re and TIAA, on inclusive leadership
- Robert Hartwig of the University of South Carolina on how COVID-19 has changed the economics of workers compensation
- James Guszcza of Stanford University on humanizing the science of predictive analytics and artificial intelligence
AIS 2022 brings together experts and essential information for the workers compensation industry and beyond. For more information, check out: ncci.com/AIS.
About NCCI
Founded in 1923, the mission of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is to foster a healthy workers compensation system. In support of this mission, NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and provides objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—combined with a comprehensive set of tools and services—make NCCI the source you trust for workers compensation information.
Media contact: Cristine Pike, 561-893-3631, cristine_pike@ncci.com
SOURCE NCCI
