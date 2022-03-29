England Logistics Announces Leadership Appointments to Support Future Growth

SALT LAKE CITY, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics , one of the nation's top freight brokerage firms, today announced several internal promotions and organizational changes designed to enhance operations to support continued company growth and future expansion.

"Throughout our company's history, we've learned that a critical element of innovation and overall betterment is change," said Jason Beardall, chief executive officer of England Logistics. "These organizational adjustments enable us to effectively pursue our goals and create the necessary framework to build our business over the long term. Most importantly, they strengthen our ability to successfully execute our top priority of providing our clients with the industry's best service. I am confident that this organizational structure will position us for continued success as we enhance our services and expand our footprint."

The following organizational changes are in effect immediately:

Jeremy Dailami has been promoted to executive vice president of people and operations. Previously the vice president of brokerage services, Dailami developed innovative strategies to accelerate growth within England Logistics' brokerage divisions, including full truckload, temp-controlled, less-than-truckload, and parcel divisions. In his new role, he will have oversight of England Logistics' operational divisions. Dailami brings 17 years of successful sales and leadership experience to this new position, where he will continue to foster strategic growth in support of business objectives and employee development.

Michelle Potter has been promoted to vice president of strategic operations, joining the England Logistics executive team. A 24-year industry veteran, Potter previously served as the senior director of strategic development. During her tenure at England Logistics, Potter has successfully championed technological growth to create greater efficiencies within the company. Highly respected in the industry, Potter serves as a member of several strategic steering committees for technology solutions in the transportation sector.

Ryan Hadlow has been promoted to vice president of agent services, joining the England Logistics executive team. Previously the senior director of agent services, Hadlow will continue to lead the company's authorized agent network comprised of full truckload, parcel, and less-than-truckload agents. Under his leadership, the division has achieved record-breaking growth, becoming one of the largest agent networks in the logistics industry. Hadlow has been employed at England Logistics since 2006 when he joined the organization as an account manager.

About England Logistics

England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset-based transportation solutions, including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and temp-controlled LTL, parcel, and complete supply chain management. The company has been recognized multiple times as one of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For by Selling Power magazine, ranked in the Training Top 100 by Training magazine, and awarded numerous Stevie® Awards by the American Business Awards. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, the company also has offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.englandlogistics.com .

