Longboard Announces Partnership with PACE Building Envelope Solutions as New Architectural Representative for New England

North American manufacturer expands architectural distribution network in eastern United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Longboard Architectural Products Inc. ("Longboard," or "the Company"), a global leader in manufacturing premium aluminum interior and exterior architectural and design products is pleased to announce a partnership with Braintree, MA based PACE Representatives Inc. ("PACE"), growing sales capabilities and client support in New England.

The partnership equips PACE with Longboard's innovative aluminum interior and exterior architectural products, including metal ceiling systems, walls and screens, perforated and acoustical solutions, cladding, soffit, tongue and groove planks, panels, louvers, beams, fences, wraps, and cladding attachment systems.

"Partnering with PACE will strengthen our focus on delivering the highest quality products for architects and designers in the Greater Boston area," said Don Hanson, Vice President of Sales at Longboard. "PACE's experienced team knows exactly what it takes to deliver exceptional results and build incredible projects."

"We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with Longboard," said Christopher Armstrong, Director of Building Envelope Science at PACE. "Their vertical integration and North American manufacturing facilities are crucial during these unprecedented times."

Longboard products are 100% recyclable, VOC and LBC red list free, provided with verified LCAs and EPDs, and can help architects gain LEED credits on their projects.

To learn more, contact Longboard Architectural Products at https://www.longboardproducts.com/ or PACE Representatives at http://www.pacerepresentatives.com and at 781-541-5060.

About Longboard Architectural Products Inc.

Longboard® Architectural Products provides the design and construction community with inspiring architectural products for thoughtful spaces. Founded in 2005, Longboard manufactures top-quality extruded aluminum profiles that are offered in a variety of solid color and woodgrain powder-coated finishes for interior and exterior spaces.

Longboard's goal is to drive product innovation and excellence, provide radical client care and industry-best lead times, and advance sustainability in construction by creating products that reduce carbon emissions over their life cycle. Longboard is ICC ESR-4183 and ESR-4184 certified, manufactures in North America, and is headquartered in British Columbia, Canada.

About PACE Representatives, Inc.

PACE Representatives, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 as a United States manufacturer's representative organization to serve the New England region. Headquartered in the Greater Boston region, PACE has grown to represent and distribute some of the world's leading building envelope solutions manufacturers. With collective experience of over 200 years in the design and construction industry, their technical sales staff is able to provide counsel to their manufacturing partners, architects and contractors on the selection, testing, specification and detailing of building envelope solutions to meet today's rigorous code and unique project requirements.

