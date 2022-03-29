Hard Rock International Announces Hard Rock Ready-to-Drink Cocktails

Expert Hard Rock cocktails soon available nationwide in convenient cans

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International (HRI) today announces a second partnership with Stewart's Enterprises, Inc. this one to launch Hard Rock RTDs which join their sister Hard Rock Hard Seltzers. The Hard Rock RTDs comprise Margarita, Mojito, and Moscow Mule, iconic cocktails which are inspired by those expertly made at Hard Rock International properties worldwide, ranging from the beloved Hard Rock Cafes to the iconic Hard Rock Hotels to the booming Hard Rock Casinos. At 8% ABV in 12-ounce cans, the RTDs will be sold in single flavor 4-packs (SRP: $12.99); and in mixed 6-packs, containing 2 of each flavor (SRP: $19.99). Distribution agreements are signed in multiple states. The licensing partnership between HRI and Stewart's Enterprises, Inc. was negotiated by Broad Street Licensing Group (BSLG), a recognized leader in international brand licensing.

Kimberly Manna, the Senior Vice President of Retail and Licensing for Hard Rock International, says: "We're excited to further extend the brand into the fastest growing spirits category of RTD cocktails offering our international fan base the chance to bring Hard Rock home."

Tony Gaines, CEO of Stewart's Enterprises, Inc. adds: "Hard Rock Hard Seltzers got off to a great start last year and are sold in stores such as 7-Eleven, Circle K, and Total Wine. Both the seltzers and the RTDs were served at events surrounding Super Bowl LIV and people loved them."

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 253 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity, a Top Employer for Women and the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. Hard Rock was also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal and named the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year in 2021. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida.

For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Stewart's Enterprises, Inc. (SEI): In February 2021, Stewart's Enterprises Inc. launched Stewart's Spiked Seltzer, leveraging Stewart's Sodas' celebrated taste, rich history, and brand loyalty. In July 2021, under multi-national license, SEI launched Hard Rock Hard Seltzer, capitalizing on the lore and fame of the Hard Rock brand, which was founded 50 years ago by two Americans living in London and has grown to become one of the world's most iconic brands. Under the leadership of Chairman Barrie Clapham and CEO Tony Gaines, the organization's leadership team alone benefits from more than 150 years of combined beverage experience.

