TPx's UCx with Webex Recognized as 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year

AUSTIN, Texas, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering cybersecurity, managed networks and cloud communications, today announced its UCx with Webex solution received a 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award by TMC.
TPx's UCx with Webex transforms the way employees work with a single, simple-to-use communication and collaboration app for calling, messaging, and meeting with anyone, anywhere, and on any device. With UCx, businesses can empower employees to collaborate effectively from anywhere.
"Businesses large and small need simple, seamless and secure solutions to enable their hybrid work environments," said Mark Roberts, TPx CMO. "UCx provides businesses with a powerful, flexible and cost-effective solution that addresses their evolving communication and collaboration needs."
UCx drives better teamwork and collaboration while maintaining a safe and secure environment.
"I am honored to recognize TPx with a 2022 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, TPx's UCx with Webex has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from TPx.
The 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year winners will be featured in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online and on TMCnet.
About TPx
TPx is a leading nationwide managed service provider focused on the success of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with approximately 18,000 customers in more than 49,000 locations across the U.S. For more than two decades, TPx has offered managed services and solutions to help customers across every business sector address the growing complexity of their IT environments. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com or follow TPx on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine
INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit http://www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter.
About TMC
Celebrating our 50th Anniversary in 2022. Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.
Media Contact
John Walker, TPx, 404.626.0051, john@chirpPR.COM
Michelle Connolly, TMC, 203-852-6800, mconnolly@tmcnet.com
