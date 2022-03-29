Media advisory - Minister Champagne to announce investment in Canada's life sciences sector

VANCOUVER, BC, March 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will announce an investment to advance Canada's life sciences sector and to support Canadian companies, talent, and research and development.
A media availability will follow the announcement, and members of the media will be invited on a guided tour of adMare BioInnovations.
Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Time: Announcement at 9:00 a.m. (PT) | Tour at 10:00 a.m. (PT)
Location:
adMare BioInnovations
Main Atrium
2405 Wesbrook Mall, 4th floor
Vancouver, British Columbia
The announcement will be live streamed on the Canadian Science Facebook page.
Media participation on site
Members of the media wanting to take part in person must confirm their attendance with ISED Media Relations (media@ised-isde.gc.ca) by Tuesday, March 29, at 3 p.m. Media representatives are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the start of the event.
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
