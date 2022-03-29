Honma Golf Announces New T//World TW757 Collection

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honma, the leader in beautifully crafted performance golf equipment, is pleased to introduce the 2022 T//World 757 line of premium performance Drivers, Fairway, Hybrids, and Irons.
Created in Honma's renowned Japanese Sakata Design Studio and paired with the hand rolled VIZARD graphite shafts, the artfully designed line is set to debut with professionals and aspiring golfers around the globe.
DRIVERS
The TW757 Driver debuts a patent-pending "Carbon Slot" to activate and optimize the driver face at impact to deliver higher launch and lower spin to maximize distance and yielding unprecedented ball speed.
The 460CC D Driver offers two weight-ports in the sole for "Directional Control" and optimized launch and ball flight. The pear-shaped 450CC S Driver has two weight-ports in the front and back of the sole for "Spin and Stability" increasing MOI and providing optimal launch trajectory.
Both come in 9° and 10.5°, adjustable for loft and face-angle via Honma's P-SAT Sleeve and torque wrench.
FAIRWAYS AND HYBRIDS
Both Fairways and Hybrids feature a sole slot for higher launch and added speed. They are built with a SUS630 stainless steel body paired with a 455-carpenter steel face. The Vertical Slot Face Insert improves directional control and the progressive internal sole weighting design boosts carry yardages and makes them playable from a variety of lies.
IRONS: Three tour-driven models
Multi-material TW757P Player's Distance irons suit players in pursuit of consistent distance and added control. An inlaid 12gr. Tungsten sole weight, with an undercut pocket cavity, creates a low-and-deep CG, for high trajectory despite strong, modern lofts.
Forged from the softest premium S20C carbon steel, is the TW757Vx Iron. A one-piece cavity back forging features a 7gr. Tungsten weight in the toe to pull the CG towards the dead-center of the face (#4-#8 iron) for consistency.
TW757B is Honma's advanced next-gen muscle back blade design. Featuring a thin top-line in a traditional-shaped blade, ideal CG placement is achieved by inserting a 7gr. Tungsten weight and resin insert into the toe (#3-#7 iron).
ABOUT HONMA
HONMA is one of the most prestigious and iconic brands in the golf industry. Founded in 1959, Yokohama, Japan, the Company utilizes the latest innovative technologies and traditional Japanese craftsmanship to provide golfers across the globe with premium, high-tech and the best performing golf clubs. For more information about TW757 or Honma Golf, visit https://us.honmagolf.com.
SOURCE Honma Golf
