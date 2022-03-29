Honeywell Recognized as Business Intelligence Solution Provider of the Year in 2022 Data Breakthrough Awards

- Prestigious awards program recognizes outstanding data technology products and companies
ATLANTA, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell HON Honeywell today announced that it has been named the "Business Intelligence Solution Provider of the Year" by the Data Breakthrough Awards, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and solutions in the global data technology market. Honeywell was recognized for its Honeywell Forge Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) solution, which is enabling organizations across the globe to digitally transform their operations.
The Data Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards platform founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and more. The 2022 Data Breakthrough Awards program attracted more than 1,950 nominations from across the globe, which were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the field of data science.
"We are honored to be named 'Business Intelligence Solution Provider of the Year' by the Data Breakthrough Awards program," said David Trice, chief product officer and general manager, Honeywell Connected Safety and Productivity. "This recognition underscores the dedication of the entire Honeywell Forge team to our commitment in providing organizations with the enterprise software solutions they need to transform their industrial operations and achieve key business objectives."
Honeywell Forge includes a mix of software products and enabling services that help companies use operational data to drive insights that are designed to help customers improve processes, enhance productivity, support sustainability initiatives and empower workers. Honeywell Forge converts massive quantities of data from equipment, processes and people into intuitive, actionable insights that enable monitoring of enterprise operations from a single screen. In turn, these insights help customers improve the efficiency, effectiveness and safety of their business.
To learn more about Honeywell Forge and request a demo, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.
About Honeywell:
Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.
Media
Kevin Rainey
(602) 245-7319
Kevin.Rainey@honeywell.com
SOURCE Honeywell
