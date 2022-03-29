Context Summits Rebrands to Context365 Aligning with its Transformative Capital Introductions Technology Platform

Announces New Customer Enhancements, Launches New Website

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The next generation platform that revolutionized how alternative investment professionals network and connect efficiently for raising capital announced a new name, enhancements to its platform, and a new website. Context Summits is now Context365 LLC.

The new name aligns with Context's mission to focus on client needs and create a robust and multi-functional online community where fund managers and allocators can add efficiency to the investment process with research and due diligence capabilities, and the ability to access and meet 365 days of the year.

Context365 has rapidly become the benchmark for alternative investing with algorithmic matchmaking features that intuitively match members of the buy- and sell-side communities. Members will continue to leverage expertise of in-person and virtual events, internal investor relations, sales and Context Family Network.

"Throughout the past year, Context has successfully expanded its vision for alternative investing to drive and grow value among allocators and funds in a digital environment, while at the same time leveraging in-person events to add the human factor. The name change to Context365 represents the culmination of these efforts," said Eric Noll, Context365 chief executive officer.

"In the last two years, allocators surveyed invested $48 billion in managers met through Context 365. Our technology platform with enhanced research capabilities has elevated the investment process for our member network and become a proven model that provides value for all stakeholders," concluded Noll.

Since it was first launched in late 2019, Context 365 has become the most comprehensive platform for allocators and investors to source, connect and monitor investment opportunities. It is a centralized platform offering statistical information, standardized historical performance data, diverse investments, outperforming managers and private virtual meeting rooms.

Context365 is focused on continuing to add value to client portfolios and contribute to their business goals in an efficient, strategic and deliberate way deploying proprietary technology to connect buyers and sellers for alternative investments.

Context 365 Insights – What's Trending

This past year the platform saw significant growth in the digital asset-crypto space with the number of funds increasing by more than 400 percent. Additionally, the Context 365 platform is at the forefront of emerging investing trends in digital assets, as well trends in as ESG, real estate and minority-owned funds.

On Context 365, year-over-year growth in fund profile engagement of digital assets spiked 350% and ESG surged 358%.

Platform Enhancements

Context 365 is repositioned to amplify its SaaS platform and has added various proprietary online features and useful resources based on client input. The latest software version includes updates to help allocators and investors navigate introductions. These include:

Context 365 Mandates – Allows users to easily and discreetly search for investments. It permits fund allocators to review investments and reach out for introductions and the ability to submit mandates anonymously for consideration. This includes added filters to help narrow searches, hone in on niche markets, specific asset management profiles and enhanced profile pages.

Enhanced Profiles – Offers customized templates to uncover new opportunities catering to private equity and venture capital firms. The different triggers and data points allow allocators to discover private equity and venture capital opportunities and refined searches and microdata provide an accurate matchmaking score.

Context 365 Live – Allows users customizable meeting and event options inside of the Context 365 platform such as interactive roundtable discussion, webinars, lectures, interactive presentations and live streams. Users can arrange meetings in the format that best serves their needs.

New Website

Discover all the new features as well as world-leading technology on the newly designed and updated website – www.context365.com.

Find information on how Context 365 helps allocators and investors connect and make deals and learn about the Context team and discover resources and fresh industry content. The website includes blogs on industry trends, thought-leadership, live events, as well as content featuring industry trailblazers focused on a variety of alternative investment topics.

About Context365 LLC

Context365 fuses together the best of both worlds – a growing algorithmic matchmaking platform with a superior in-person meeting and conference experience – to create a robust, global and multi-functional community where fund managers and allocators can meet 365 days of the year.

Context 365 is a discovery and connection technology that links thousands of allocators and alternative investment fund managers. Through its 'state of the art' platform, members are equipped to discover and access new opportunities, through proprietary matching algorithms and deep networking capabilities.

Additionally, the company connects the alternative investment industry through a combination of signature events and one-on-one meetings paired with technology. Context delivers efficient and productive in-person networking opportunities.

Members also benefit from investments insights, proprietary industry data and robust thought -leadership content posted to its newly revamped website www.context365.com.

Allocators in Context 365 include family and multi-family offices, fund-of-funds, institutional investors including pension, endowments, foundations, and consulting firms. Investment managers in Context 365 include hedge funds, private equity, fixed income, private debt, private credit, and venture capital funds, as well as commodity trading advisors and direct lending managers.

For additional information: www.context365.com

Follow Context:

LinkedIn: @Context-365

Facebook: @Context365

Twitter: @Context365

Instagram: @Context_365

SOURCE Context365 LLC