Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center Ranked #1 Eye Care Center For 10 Consecutive Years

PHOENIX, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center, an affiliate of American Vision Partners, is proud to announce that they have once again been voted #1 Eye Care Center in Arizona by Ranking Arizona. This represents the 10th consecutive year that they have won this prestigious award.

Ranking Arizona allows people to submit nominations and votes for the best businesses in Arizona. Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center has been named #1 Eye Center in Arizona since 2013.

Dr. Scott A. Perkins, a leading physician at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center and throughout the country, says, "We are incredibly grateful to be recognized each of the last ten years by our patients across Arizona. Our staff separates Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Care from others in the industry through our experience, expertise, and compassion."

The team at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center has been focused on offering best-in-class service to their patients through leading-edge technology, experienced providers, and a genuine desire to help people see the world better for more than 35 years.

"We are honored that the people we serve each day recognize our amazing team for their tireless work," said Shane Armstrong, Interim CEO of American Vision Partners.

To schedule an appointment, please call 602-955-1000. Additional information can also be found online at http://www.GoodEyes.com

About Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center

The doctors at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center are recognized leaders in providing state-of-the-art medical and surgical eye care in Arizona for more than 35 years. Doctors at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center use the most advanced technologies and techniques to treat patients at all stages of life. Comprehensive eye health services are provided by nationally renowned specialists in multiple fields of ophthalmology, including cataract surgery, vision correction, cornea, retina, glaucoma, and oculoplastics. Patients can expect compassionate and convenient care from the doctors of any of the Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center clinics. For more information, please visit http://www.GoodEyes.com.

About American Vision Partners

American Vision Partners is one of the nation's largest and fastest growing eye care physician services organizations. AVP serves communities throughout Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and Nevada with more than 130 nationally recognized doctors and 120 locations. We partner with the most respected ophthalmology practices in the country and share a best-in-class management system, infrastructure and technology to provide the highest-quality patient care. Our partner practices, including Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center, Southwestern Eye Center, Retinal Consultants of Arizona, M&M Eye Institute, Abrams Eye Institute, Southwest Eye Institute, Aiello Eye Institute, and Moretsky Cassidy Vision Correction, have on average been in practice for more than 30 years. For more information, please visit http://www.AmericanVisionPartners.com.

