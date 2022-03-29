Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Pendency of Class Action on Behalf of Purchasers of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Common Stock

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF UTAH

IN RE MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.

SECURITIES LITIGATION Case No. 2:19-cv-00707-DBB District Judge David Barlow

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

To: All persons who purchased or acquired Myriad Genetics, Inc. ("Myriad") common stock from August 9, 2017 until February 6, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and were damaged thereby (the "Class").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Utah that the above-captioned action (the "Action") has been certified to proceed as a class action on behalf of the Class as defined above.

In the Action, Lead Plaintiff Los Angeles Fire and Police Pensions alleges that Defendants, in violation of the federal securities laws, made false or misleading statements about Myriad, a molecular diagnostic company, including about its products and financial results, which caused the price of Myriad common stock to be artificially inflated during the Class Period and caused damages to investors when they ultimately learned the truth about Defendants' prior misrepresentations. Lead Plaintiff further asserts that Defendants Mark C. Capone (Myriad's former President and CEO) and Bryan Riggsbee (Myriad's CFO) sold Myriad stock while in possession of material non-public information concerning a Myriad test known as GeneSight and Myriad's hereditary cancer tests, in violation of federal securities law, and that members of the Class purchased stock contemporaneously with those sales. Defendants deny all of Lead Plaintiff's allegations and deny any wrongdoing or violation of law. Please note : at this time, there is no judgment, settlement, or monetary recovery. Trial in this Action has not yet been scheduled.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CERTIFIED CLASS (A "CLASS MEMBER"), YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. A full printed Notice of Pendency of Class Action (the "Notice") is currently being mailed to persons who have been identified as potential Class Members. If you have not yet received the full printed Notice, you may obtain a copy of the Notice by downloading it from www.MyriadGeneticsSecuritiesLitigation.com or by contacting the Notice Administrator at:

Myriad Genetics Securities Litigation



c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 170500

Milwaukee, WI 53217

877-331-0728

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to the following representative of Class Counsel:

Abe Alexander, Esq.

BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ

BERGER & GROSSMANN LLP

1251 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10020

800-380-8496

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class. If you want to remain a Class Member, you do not need to do anything at this time other than to retain your documentation reflecting your transactions and holdings in Myriad common stock. If you are a Class Member and do not exclude yourself from the Class, you will be bound by the proceedings in this Action, including all past, present, and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable. If you move, or if the Notice was mailed to an old or incorrect address, please send the Notice Administrator written notification of your new address.

If you ask to be excluded from the Class, you will not be bound by any order or judgment entered in this Action, however you will not be eligible to receive a share of any money which might be recovered for the benefit of the Class. To exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion postmarked no later than May 16, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the full printed Notice. Please note : If you decide to exclude yourself, you may be time-barred from asserting claims covered by the Action by a statute of repose and your claims could be dismissed.

Further information regarding this notice may be obtained by writing to the Notice Administrator at the address provided above.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

BY ORDER OF THE COURT:

United States District Court

for the District of Utah

Dated: March 29, 2022

