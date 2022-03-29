Hollywood Beauty®, the Industry Leader in Beauty and Multi-Use Oils, Adds a Hair Retention Collection to its Extensive Portfolio

Hollywood Beauty's new Retention and Growth Plus Collection is a comprehensive line of products with a stellar ingredient story that promotes hair's retention of moisture, strength, and improved condition.

MIAMI, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While other brands are over-promising and under delivering on "growth", Hollywood Beauty® has decidedly taken a more honest approach to helping their customers reduce excessive hair fall. Their new Retention and Growth Plus Collection is a comprehensive line of products with a stellar ingredient story that promotes hair's retention of moisture, strength, and improved condition.

The four introductory products in the collection are:

Hair Retention and Growth Leave-In Conditioner which contains Vitamin E and is fortified with Coconut Oil, Aloe Vera Juice, and Argan Oil;

Hair Retention and Growth Oil that is infused with Flaxseed and Chebe;

Growth Plus Hydrating/Anti-Frizz Oil that is infused with Tea Tree and Jojoba Oil, and;

Growth Plus Strengthening and Shine Oil which is infused with Tea Tree and Jamaican Black Castor Oil

"Through this collection, we are providing our customers with a hair maintenance regimen that is sure to help them achieve their desired results," says Steve Friedman, company President.

Well known for over thirty years for producing the best oils in the industry, the new Hair Retention and Growth Collection is a welcomed addition to the multi-cultural shelf and has already proven to be a favorite with consumer and retailers alike. The new Hair Retention and Growth Colllection are available nationwide in neighborhood beauty supply stores and retailers such as Target and CVS.

About Hollywood Beauty®

Hollywood Beauty® is an experienced, innovative, and trusted supplier of hair and skin care products. For over 30 years, the company's mission has been to improve "what is possible" for healthy looking hair and healthier skin. With an extensive offering of within its seven brands, the Hollywood Beauty family of products well represents the needs of the vast array of consumers it serves.

Available in mass market and beauty supply outlets throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and overseas, Hollywood Beauty's unique hair and skin care products, include their extensive collection of proprietary blended oils, body and hair treatments, Argan Oil Collection, Pega'o® – Stick with It, Perfect Results®, and the beloved Hollywood Pure® collection of USDA Certified Organic Carrier and Essential Oils.

