Minocasa Launches Revolutionary Hybrid Mattress and Accessories

The new U.S.-based home products supplier Minocasa, announces the launch of its online store and its first line of products: a revolutionary 12'' hybrid mattress, and an impressive line of accessories: down and cooling gel memory foam pillows, bedding sets, comforters, mattress protectors, and fleece blankets.

MASTIC, R.I., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new U.S.-based home products supplier Minocasa, announces the launch of its online store and its first line of products: a revolutionary 12'' hybrid mattress, and an impressive line of accessories: down and cooling gel memory foam pillows, bedding sets, comforters, mattress protectors, and fleece blankets.

"Following the success of our Amazon store, launching our own store seemed like the right thing to do", stated Peter Hartwijk, company owner and marketing director. "We worked really hard to create unique, attractive, and comfortable products, using certified, high-quality materials, and we are making them available at exceptional prices, so we have no doubt that everyone will appreciate the excellent quality/price ratio. The feedback received so far is very encouraging."

The Minocasa team has over a decade of experience producing and marketing home products and a deep understanding of consumer needs and expectations. Their first products promise to meet those needs and expectations. They combine the safe and environment-friendly Certi-PUR US foams with OEKO-TEX certified fabrics, neutral but elegant colors, and versatile and attractive designs to add life and comfort to any bedroom.

The company's flagship product, the 12'' hybrid mattress Mino takes the bed-in-a-box concept to the next level through its generous thickness, the unique pillowtop cover of unmatched softness and adherence, and smart multi-layer design providing not only excellent support and pressure relief, but also impeccable motion isolation, and unmatched breathability.

The Mino hybrid mattress has a unique 3-zone pressure relief system consisting of over 1000 individually wrapped spring coils that facilitate even weight distribution and isolate motion. They also contribute to the bed's durability, allowing it to support impressive weights of up to 1000lbs.

The properties of the base layer are further enhanced by two high-density memory foam layers that work together to provide the perfect level of bounce and embracing support, and a layer of cooling gel-infused memory foam that regulates body temperature and allows for a cool and restful sleep all night long, all year long. Thanks to the pillowtop cover, sleeping on the Mino mattress feels like sleeping on a cloud.

"The best part is that all Minocasa products have very affordable prices," says Peter Hartwijk. "For example, our mattress costs only $899 in queen, with the 30% discount applied, which makes it superior to all the other competing products on the market. We also offer 0% APR financing through Affirm, so literally, anyone can afford it. With the 120-night free trial and 10 years warranty, our products are an affordable and risk-free solution for everyone."

About Minocasa

Minocasa manufactures and sells durable, functional, and appealing bedroom products at affordable prices. They combine high-end, certified materials with innovative designs and the highest manufacturing standards to cater to the needs and expectations of all sleepers, regardless of age, sleeping position, or other preferences.

Media Contact

Peter Hartwijk, Minocasa, 1 855 798 6688, info@minocasa.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Minocasa