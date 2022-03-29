Valence Wichita Receives F-35 approvals from Lockheed Martin

Valence Surface Technologies Wichita operations received an extensive list of process approvals to support Lockheed Martin's F-35, Joint Strike Fighter program.
WICHITA, Kan., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valence Wichita (Formerly Chrome Plus International) recently received a comprehensive list of processing approvals to support the Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and all its variants. These approvals build off the existing C-130 Hercules approvals Valence Wichita first received from Lockheed Martin back in June 2021 and brings the total unique Process Code approvals number to an impressive thirty-five.
Obtaining these new approvals broadens Valence's strategy to increase capacity, provide redundancy and supply chain risk mitigation across North America. This further expands Valence's ability to support all Lockheed Martin programs in the Central United States from their Wichita, KS and Grove, OK (Formerly Pride Plating) locations.
When asked about the significance of these approvals, General Manager Marcus Wagoner stated, "Valence Wichita is excited to further our long history of supporting our military by gaining these important defense approvals through Lockheed Martin. The team has worked hard over the last year to expand our defense approvals to help our customers with fast lead times and best in class quality that they expect."
New Approvals Obtained
Process Code - Process Description
110A - MIL-STD-6866/ASTM-E-1417 Penetrant Inspection
111A - STP53-201/LCP72-1068 Penetrant Inspection
113 - LMA-PC201- Fluorescent Penetrant (Fluorescent) Inspection
148 - LMA-PG001 - Aluminum Pre-Penetrant Etch
148A - LMA-PG001 - Titanium Pre-Penetrant Etch
167 - LMA-PC009 - Conductivity Testing
168 - LMA-PC009 - Hardness Testing
169 - DS30005 Hardness Conductivity & Tensile Strength
171 - AMS 2658 Hardness/Conductivity Inspec.
172 - ASTM E 18Hardness Testing Rockwell Method
174 - ASTM E 1004Conductivity of Aluminum
200A - MIL-A-8625 / MIL-PRF-8625 Type 1 and Type 1B Chromic Acid Anodize
200B - MIL-A-8625 Type II Sulfuric Acid Anodize
200C - MIL-A-8625 / MIL-PRF-8625 Type III Hard Anodize
200H - STP 58-209 Chromic Acid Anodize
200L - STP 58-208 Sulfuric Acid Anodize
200O - STP 58-206 Hard Anodize
200S - 2ZZP00001 Chromic Acid Anodize
210 - AMS-C-5541/MIL-DTL-5541, Type I, Class 1A 3Chem Film
210A - STP 58-405 Chem Film
230A - QQ-P-416 Type I Cadmium
230B - QQ-P-416 Type II Cadmium
234A - MIL-C-26074, Class 1 / (AMS 2404 Class 1 ) Electroless Nickel
234B - MIL-C-26074, Class 2 (AMS 2404 Class 2 ) Electroless Nickel
240B - LMA-PJ013 Touchup Rqmts for Chemical & Organic Finishes
240C - LMA-PJ264 APPLICATION AND CONTROL OF ORGANIC FINISHES
242A - MIL-C-27725/AMS-C-27725 Fuel Tank Coating
242D - STP 59-505 Fuel Tank Coating
About Valence Wichita
Founded in 1991, Valence Wichita (Chrome Plus International, LLC.) is considered a world leader in aerospace finishing and is valued by its global customers due to its industry leading capabilities and approvals covering the global aerospace market. Valence Wichita services are available for aluminum, steel, titanium and chrome materials.
About Valence Surface Technologies
Valence Surface Technologies is an ATL Partners and BCI portfolio company focused on surface treatment technologies, with over ten processing locations across North America. Valence is positioned as the largest independent provider of mission critical NDT, chemical processing, painting, coating, and plating services to over 2000 customers. Over 1000 Valence employees are deployed every day to ensure that customer expectations for responsiveness, quality and product delivery are exceeded.
Media Contact
Chris Grapsas, Valence Surface Technologies, 3103872696, chris.grapsas@valencest.com
SOURCE Valence Surface Technologies
