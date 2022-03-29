Valence Wichita Receives F-35 approvals from Lockheed Martin

Valence Surface Technologies Wichita operations received an extensive list of process approvals to support Lockheed Martin's F-35, Joint Strike Fighter program.

WICHITA, Kan., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valence Wichita (Formerly Chrome Plus International) recently received a comprehensive list of processing approvals to support the Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and all its variants. These approvals build off the existing C-130 Hercules approvals Valence Wichita first received from Lockheed Martin back in June 2021 and brings the total unique Process Code approvals number to an impressive thirty-five.

Obtaining these new approvals broadens Valence's strategy to increase capacity, provide redundancy and supply chain risk mitigation across North America. This further expands Valence's ability to support all Lockheed Martin programs in the Central United States from their Wichita, KS and Grove, OK (Formerly Pride Plating) locations.

When asked about the significance of these approvals, General Manager Marcus Wagoner stated, "Valence Wichita is excited to further our long history of supporting our military by gaining these important defense approvals through Lockheed Martin. The team has worked hard over the last year to expand our defense approvals to help our customers with fast lead times and best in class quality that they expect."

New Approvals Obtained

Process Code - Process Description

110A - MIL-STD-6866/ASTM-E-1417 Penetrant Inspection

111A - STP53-201/LCP72-1068 Penetrant Inspection

113 - LMA-PC201- Fluorescent Penetrant (Fluorescent) Inspection

148 - LMA-PG001 - Aluminum Pre-Penetrant Etch

148A - LMA-PG001 - Titanium Pre-Penetrant Etch

167 - LMA-PC009 - Conductivity Testing

168 - LMA-PC009 - Hardness Testing

169 - DS30005 Hardness Conductivity & Tensile Strength

171 - AMS 2658 Hardness/Conductivity Inspec.

172 - ASTM E 18Hardness Testing Rockwell Method

174 - ASTM E 1004Conductivity of Aluminum

200A - MIL-A-8625 / MIL-PRF-8625 Type 1 and Type 1B Chromic Acid Anodize

200B - MIL-A-8625 Type II Sulfuric Acid Anodize

200C - MIL-A-8625 / MIL-PRF-8625 Type III Hard Anodize

200H - STP 58-209 Chromic Acid Anodize

200L - STP 58-208 Sulfuric Acid Anodize

200O - STP 58-206 Hard Anodize

200S - 2ZZP00001 Chromic Acid Anodize

210 - AMS-C-5541/MIL-DTL-5541, Type I, Class 1A 3Chem Film

210A - STP 58-405 Chem Film

230A - QQ-P-416 Type I Cadmium

230B - QQ-P-416 Type II Cadmium

234A - MIL-C-26074, Class 1 / (AMS 2404 Class 1 ) Electroless Nickel

234B - MIL-C-26074, Class 2 (AMS 2404 Class 2 ) Electroless Nickel

240B - LMA-PJ013 Touchup Rqmts for Chemical & Organic Finishes

240C - LMA-PJ264 APPLICATION AND CONTROL OF ORGANIC FINISHES

242A - MIL-C-27725/AMS-C-27725 Fuel Tank Coating

242D - STP 59-505 Fuel Tank Coating

About Valence Wichita

Founded in 1991, Valence Wichita (Chrome Plus International, LLC.) is considered a world leader in aerospace finishing and is valued by its global customers due to its industry leading capabilities and approvals covering the global aerospace market. Valence Wichita services are available for aluminum, steel, titanium and chrome materials.

About Valence Surface Technologies

Valence Surface Technologies is an ATL Partners and BCI portfolio company focused on surface treatment technologies, with over ten processing locations across North America. Valence is positioned as the largest independent provider of mission critical NDT, chemical processing, painting, coating, and plating services to over 2000 customers. Over 1000 Valence employees are deployed every day to ensure that customer expectations for responsiveness, quality and product delivery are exceeded.

