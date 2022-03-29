American College of Lifestyle Medicine Releases Statement in Support of Permanent Standard Time

The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) today released a statement in support of the elimination of biannual time changes in favor of permanent Standard Time. The organization representing nearly 8,000 physicians and other clinicians says current scientific evidence supports the elimination of biannual time changes.

ST. LOUIS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) today released a statement in support of the elimination of biannual time changes in favor of permanent Standard Time. The statement is an endorsement of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine's (AASM) position against the Sunshine Protection Act, which proposes the establishment of permanent Daylight Savings Time, and that was recently approved by the U.S. Senate. The bill now awaits a vote in the House of Representatives.

"Insufficient or disordered sleep is associated with diminished physical and mental function, adverse health events and other negative effects upon multiple disease states plus safety concerns," said ACLM President Cate Collings, MD, MS, FACC, DipABLM, who is director of Lifestyle Medicine for Silicon Valley Medical Development and El Camino Health Medical Network. "Current scientific evidence supports the adoption of year-round Standard Time, which aligns best with human circadian biology and provides distinct benefits for public health and safety."

ACLM, which represents nearly 8,000 physicians and other clinicians, has identified restorative sleep as the foundation upon which other areas of lifestyle medicine—nutrition, physical activity, avoidance of risky substances, stress management and positive social connections—are improved upon.

"For example, it is very hard for people to follow a healthy diet or get regular physical activity when they are fatigued and lack mental clarity," Dr. Collings said. "Quality sleep improves learning, memory and motivation for lifestyle-enhancing behaviors, such as healthy food choices and exercise."

ACLM is the medical professional society providing quality education and certification to those dedicated to clinical and worksite practice of evidence-based lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a transformed and sustainable health care system. ACLM educates, equips, empowers and supports its members as they provide evidence-based Lifestyle Medicine as the first treatment option in clinical practice and worksite settings through live and online CME- and CE-accredited events and educational offerings, certification, clinical practice tools, patient education resources, economic research, networking opportunities and advocacy efforts. ACLM members are united in their desire to identify and eradicate the root cause of disease and restore health.

