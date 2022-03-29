LIBERTYZENO Plunges into Footwear Race in USA with Stylish Men's Shoes

LIBERTYZENO has launched feedback-based new and limited edition designs via its premium footwear collection for men. The aim is to capture a bigger market size of the US footwear market that is expected to grow annually by 3.60% (CAGR 2022-2025).
WESTMONT, Ill., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As per statista.com, the United States has the largest footwear market in the world, amounting to over 91 billion U.S. dollars in revenue in 2019 alone. And the footwear market of the USA generated revenue of US$94,527m in FY 2021-2022. The market is expected to grow annually by 3.60% (CAGR 2022-2025).
Looking at the high potential growth trends, LIBERTYZENO has plunged into the momentum race with its stylish shoes for men, bringing in a vast range of new shoes design. Since the last two decades, LIBERTYZENO shoes have been known in the men's footwear marketplace for their quality, designs, comfort and style. And with its new range of products in the range of Oxford Shoes, Chukka Boots, Derby Shoes, Crocodile Print Shoes, Boot, Casual Shoes, Loafers, Premium Leather Shoes in various styles like Two-Tone and Cap Toe, the company aim at capturing a bigger market size via its premium designs, excellent quality and hand-crafted comfort.
Vijay Sawhney, President of LIBERTYZENO, says, "The global footwear market size was valued at $365.5 billion in 2020. It is estimated to reach $530.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.5%. Our aim is not just to capture a bigger market size in the US but also carve a better niche among the various communities in America. And this time we have come up with exclusive designs for the African American Community, by bringing up designer shoes for them as per their liking and previous feedback. In short, we aim at serving better quality and designs with each feedback that we receive, because we are aiming at serving the mind, body and soul, not just expanding our business."
Established in 2002, Liberty Shoes Inc. has been bringing you exclusive designs and world-class leather shoes via its flagship brand LIBERTYZENO. Already a world-class name in the world of men's, women's and kids' shoe collections, it is also coming up with a Sale of Limited Edition, Exclusive Designs besides its new range of products.
