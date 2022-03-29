Bitfocus' Fifth Annual Clarity Connect 2022 Tickets Are Now For Sale

Clarity Human Services users return to Las Vegas this October for Bitfocus' 5th annual Clarity Connect conference.
LAS VEGAS, Nev., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitfocus is pleased to announce its human services data conference, Clarity Connect 2022, October 4-6, 2022 at the Park MGM Las Vegas. Super early bird tickets are now for sale for a limited time only - check it out!
As Bitfocus works with communities across the US year-round to help address homelessness through the use of its homeless management information system, Clarity Human Services, Clarity Connect is an enriching annual conference that users are able to attend. Clarity Connect offers hands-on Clarity Human Services training, in-depth policy, coordinated entry and data analysis workshops; one-on-one time with Bitfocus subject matter experts; inspirational and insightful keynote sessions from HMIS professionals and industry leaders; networking and collaboration; and great food and fun.
"All roads lead to Clarity Connect 2022 and our fifth year will certainly be one to remember! Offering a rich experience, carefully curated with our customers' needs in mind is what we look forward to every year. I'm excited that we extended this year's conference to a full 3-day experience," says Robert Herdzik, Founder and CEO at Bitfocus.
About Bitfocus
Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bitfocus is a small (but mighty) team working to help communities use data to tackle their greatest social challenges. We make Clarity Human Services—the nation's fastest-growing Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) and homelessness case management software. Our technology and services help non-profit, government, and community organizations build effective responses to homelessness.
For communities interested in considering Clarity Human Services as their HMIS system of choice - with unique features that set Clarity Human Services apart from all other competitors to include the Inventory Management module, Data Analysis Tool, Outreach module, and built-in APIs - reach out today!
