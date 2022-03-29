Pacific College of Health and Science Announces Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Stacy Gomes Appointed to Academy of Integrative Health & Medicine (AIHM) Board

SAN DIEGO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific College of Health and Science today announced that Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Stacy Gomes (EDD, MAED) has been appointed to the board of the Academy of Integrative Health & Medicine. As AIHM's newest board member, Dr. Gomes will help reimagine healthcare by advancing integrative health to people around the world.

Dr. Gomes comes to AIHM's board with more than 25 years of experience on boards and in leadership roles driving state and national healthcare education, integrative health care, program development, evaluation, accreditation, change management, and public awareness of health promotion. In addition to AIHM, she currently works with the following organizations: Academic Collaborative for Integrative Health, Accreditation Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, Council of Colleges of Acupuncture & Oriental Medicine, Department of Veterans Affairs, UC Irvine Susan Samueli Center for Integrative Medicine, UCSD Center for Integrative Medicine, and Western Association of Schools and Colleges.

"It is an incredible honor, and great responsibility, to advance holistic and integrative health globally as an AIHM board member," said Dr. Gomes. "My role with AIHM aligns with my own personal mission for health, education, and leadership, and I look forward to engaging with a global community of health professionals to drive state and national healthcare education, integrative health care policies, interprofessional collaboration, program development, and public awareness of health promotion."

Dr. Gomes has worked at Pacific College of Health and Science since 1997. She received her master's degree in Education Technology, Instructional Design at San Diego State University in 1997, followed by her doctorate in Educational Leadership at the University of La Verne in 2006. Her work at Pacific College of Health and Science focuses on higher education accreditation, assessment, and program evaluation. Dr. Gomes also writes, consults, and trains on accreditation, assessment, curriculum design, faculty development, program evaluation, research design, and student learning.

For more information about Pacific College of Health and Science, please visit: https://www.pacificcollege.edu/

About Pacific College of Health and Science:

Pacific College of Health and Science was founded in 1986 in San Diego to offer licensure-qualifying programs in Chinese medicine and massage therapy. The college subsequently established branches in New York and Chicago. It holds regional accreditation with the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), as well as Chinese medicine and nursing programmatic accreditation. Over the years, it has expanded its programs to include three advanced programs in Holistic Nursing, a certificate in Medical Cannabis, a Master of Science in Health and Human Performance and a Bachelor of Science in Public Health Education and Promotion. Pacific College is home to a faculty of over 200 professors at the forefront of curriculum development. The college offers on-site education to 1,500 students and online training to another 800. More than 5,500 students have earned degrees at the college, with hundreds more earning certificates.

About AIHM:

Founded in 1978, the Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine (AIHM) is the leading interprofessional organization for traditional, complementary and integrative health practitioners worldwide. In 2001, AIHM merged with the Academic Collaborative of Integrative Health (ACIH). Together, they are working to advance integrative health on a global scale and transform health and wellness through education, leadership, collaboration, research and advocacy. For more information, visit aihm.org or follow @aihmglobal on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

