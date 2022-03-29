USD 90.03 million growth expected in Urethral Dilator Market | Driven by prevalence of minimally invasive procedures | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global urethral dilator market size is expected to increase by USD 90.03 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Download a Free Sample Report to find out more about the report coverage.

The urethral dilator market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies the prevalence of minimally invasive procedures to fuel demand as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, new product launches and increased R&D activities will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Minimally invasive procedures are increasingly becoming popular among patients with bladder, prostate, and kidney disorders. Urologists are also exhibiting high preference for minimally invasive techniques owing to reduced risks. Urethral dilators are widely used in basic treatments for urethral structure during early diagnosis. They help prevent major surgeries by allowing simple removal and insertion of catheters and stents. With the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, the demand for urethral catheters will increase significantly during the forecast period. The urethral dilator market covers the following areas:

The urethral dilator market is analyzed across segments such as product (hydraulic urethral dilators and others), end-user (hospitals, ASCs, and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

By product, the market will observe maximum growth in the hydraulic urethral dilators segment. The segment is driven by the availability of hydraulic urethral dilators in different sizes, balloon lengths, and capacities. Also, new product launches by vendors will be contributing to the growth of the segment.

Similarly, by end-users, the hospitals segment will exhibit maximum demand for urethral catheters during the forecast period. The high incidence of urological diseases and high turnover of patients with such diseases in hospitals are driving the growth of the segment.

North America is expected to have the largest share of the market. Factors such as the rise in lifestyle and chronic diseases, increasing prevalence of diseases that require endoscopic procedures, rising geriatric population, introduction of technologically advanced products, and availability of favorable reimbursements are driving the growth of the urethral dilator market in North America. The US is the key market for urethral dilators in North America.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Know more about the scope of the report. Request a Free Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

The global urethral dilators market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors in the market are competing based on several factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Major vendors are focusing on acquiring other small brands to increase their market presence. The following are identified as the dominant players in the market.

ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Cook Medical LLC

MED pro Medical BV

Medline Industries Inc.

optimized Medical Instruments GmbH

Pelican Healthcare Ltd.

Teleflex Inc.

UROMED Kurt Drews KG

Zhejiang Chuangxiang Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Related Reports:

Urine Flow Meters Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

External Nasal Dilator Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Urethral Dilator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 90.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cook Medical LLC, MED pro Medical BV, Medline Industries Inc., optimized Medical Instruments GmbH, Pelican Healthcare Ltd., Teleflex Inc., UROMED Kurt Drews KG, and Zhejiang Chuangxiang Medical Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Hydraulic urethral dilators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Hydraulic urethral dilators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Hydraulic urethral dilators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Hydraulic urethral dilators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Hydraulic urethral dilators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 ASCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on ASCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on ASCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on ASCs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on ASCs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 103: ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 106: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 107: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 108: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 109: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 110: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

11.5 Cook Medical LLC

Exhibit 111: Cook Medical LLC - Overview



Exhibit 112: Cook Medical LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Cook Medical LLC - Key offerings

11.6 MED pro Medical BV

Exhibit 114: MED pro Medical BV - Overview



Exhibit 115: MED pro Medical BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: MED pro Medical BV - Key offerings

11.7 Medline Industries Inc.

Exhibit 117: Medline Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Medline Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Medline Industries Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 optimized Medical Instruments GmbH

Exhibit 120: optimized Medical Instruments GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 121: optimized Medical Instruments GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: optimized Medical Instruments GmbH - Key offerings

11.9 Pelican Healthcare Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Pelican Healthcare Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Pelican Healthcare Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Pelican Healthcare Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 Teleflex Inc.

Exhibit 126: Teleflex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Teleflex Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Teleflex Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Teleflex Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Teleflex Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 UROMED Kurt Drews KG

Exhibit 131: UROMED Kurt Drews KG - Overview



Exhibit 132: UROMED Kurt Drews KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: UROMED Kurt Drews KG - Key offerings

11.12 Zhejiang Chuangxiang Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Zhejiang Chuangxiang Medical Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Zhejiang Chuangxiang Medical Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Zhejiang Chuangxiang Medical Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-90-03-million-growth-expected-in-urethral-dilator-market--driven-by-prevalence-of-minimally-invasive-procedures--technavio-301511735.html

SOURCE Technavio