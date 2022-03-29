New Study Shows Electronic Tuning Fork (ETF) Improves Diabetic Ulcer Prediction 

ORONO, Maine, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Brien Medical is pleased to announce the publication of a key research study validating the performance of its premier product, the ETF, in the prediction of diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). The study published in the Journal of the American Podiatric Medical Association combined vibration testing via ETF and light touch as tested by the Semmes-Weinstein monofilament in the assessment of DFU risk over a three-year period. The results demonstrated an improved ability to predict ulcers when both tests were combined as opposed to being performed in isolation. These findings align well with current American Diabetes Association guidelines advising the use of at least two neurological screening tests for diagnosing diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN). Improved DPN screening can potentially provide better guidance to medical professionals when choosing preventative strategies aimed at reducing diabetic foot complications including lower extremity amputations.
The ETF is the first in a new generation of point-of-care diagnostic instruments from O'Brien Medical. The ETF transforms the most valuable features of the 128 Hz tuning fork into a modern electronic configuration. The result is a 21st century medical instrument designed to provide standardized neurological screening in a variety of clinical settings.
The accuracy and reproducibility of the device has been enhanced through integration of a timing function. This allows providers to perform standardized timed vibration tests (TVT). The TVT is especially suited to the diagnosis and tracking of diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN). Prompt diagnosis of DPN is critical due to its role as a key precursor leading to foot ulcers, infections and amputations. Armed with the ETF, physicians can more rapidly implement preventative strategies aimed at reducing limb loss.
Contact at O'Brien Medical: Todd O'Brien: tobrien@obimed.com cell: 207-290-0719
Website: www.obimed.com
SOURCE O'Brien Medical, LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.