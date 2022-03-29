Infrasense Surveys Bridge Deck Approach Slabs Along Section of I-75 near Atlanta, Georgia using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)

ATLANTA, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infrasense recently evaluated the subsurface profile of 36 approach slabs which transition traffic loads between bridges and the adjoining pavement structure. The approach slabs belong to 18 bridges located along a stretch of I-75 in Georgia. The evaluations were carried out using a vehicle-based ground penetrating radar (GPR) system operated at driving speeds.

Following the field surveys, the data is transferred to Infrasense's headquarters in Woburn, Massachusetts for quality assurance (QA) review, analysis, and reporting. The analysis is completed with the support of internally developed proprietary software. The software is specifically catered to the analysis of GPR, infrared and visual data for bridge deck and pavement applications. For the Georgia approach slab evaluations, the analysis resulted in statistical quantities of the surface asphalt thickness and the underlying slab thickness of each approach slab. These results are delivered in a comprehensive report with descriptions of the data collection procedures, equipment, analysis methods, and results obtained.

This past year, Infrasense evaluated the condition of over 1100 bridge decks including nondestructive testing of decks in Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Montana, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Infrasense methods have addressed a variety of bridge structure types, including asphalt, concrete, and epoxy overlays, stay-in-place forms, slab on girders, one-way slabs, and box girders. We have handled structures ranging in size from small 20-foot long stream crossings to major river crossings and viaducts up to 3 miles in length.

