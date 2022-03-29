OGGI EQUITY'S PORTFOLIO COMPANY, VALENTIS GROUP, ATTENDS ISC WEST CONVENTION WITH NETWORK BANKING PARTNERS

Valentis Group seeks strategic Agent Agreements at influential 2022 International Security Conference & Exposition

MILAN and MIAMI, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (OGGI, VALENTIS) Oggi Equity announces the participation of Valentis Group, at ISC West Convention taking place March 22-25 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas. The International Security Conference & Exposition – also known as ISC West – is the leading comprehensive & converged security trade event in the U.S. with national and global attendance.

Valentis will be making its next phase of strategic steps to gain new and innovative Agent Agreements at the Conference and will be accompanied by the networks Investment Banking partner, as the firm lays the groundwork for forecasted Public Listing. Agent Agreements allow for servicing of industry companies, and typically are both valuable and lucrative.

Oggi comments: "We see this as a "win-win" for all entities involved as Valentis continues to add both value and innovative additional revenue streams to its business and simultaneously builds reputable marketing channels to companies."

As an accredited U.S. Government vendor in Security, Valentis Group represents a unique opportunity for these security service firms to be associated with a group of its stature.

About Oggi Equity:

OGGI EQUITY is a International private equity firm and consultancy with a primary focus on guiding and taking a position in USA companies operating across diversified sectors that meet stringent terms and conditions. We seek value propositions in emerging private companies that show the growth potential of expansion and public valuation and incorporate a network of public company related advisors, including attorneys, accountants, regulatory advisors, auditor, and those with financial industry experience to assist and guide portfolio companies in their business efforts and value. OGGI adheres to fundamental analysis which includes: positive economic conditions, a growing market sector, realistic forecasting and defined exit strategies.

About Valentis:

Valentis is a fully operational security logistics and risk management solution for a variety of clients and security concerns. Valentis is growing domestically, and envisions global ventures, with services and products under development to create a network of global affiliates, lead through branding, and expand clients; financial institutions, governments, religious facilities, maritime, cybersecurity, combined with specially developed training, software, and telecommunication consultancy, and more. It is mindful and committed and cares about clients, the team, and shareholders.

Note: This release may include forward-looking statements. In particular, like the word forecasted and similar, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements in this release are not promises or representations and are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties and correction though not updates are obligated.

