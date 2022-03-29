Beaconsfield Holds Fundraiser for Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

BEACONSFIELD, QC, March 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Beaconsfield Council is launching a fundraising campaign to help with the dire humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine.
Beaconsfield residents are invited to donate to this fundraiser by Interac, credit card or cheque payable to the City of Beaconsfield. Tax receipts will be emitted for donations of $20 and more. Business hours at City Hall are Monday to Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. The deadline for donating is Thursday, April 14, 2022.
For its part, the City will donate $10,000 and match donations made by individual citizens, at City Hall, up to a maximum of $20,000 to help meet the tremendous needs of people and communities in Ukraine and provide aid for displaced persons in neighbouring countries. Funds collected will be donated to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal established by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.
ʺThe devastating reality of Ukraine is that the needs are growing every day. We know that many of our residents are looking to help. Your donation helps deliver aid to affected populations in all corners of Ukraine, including some of the hardest hit cities in the north, east and south of the country," states Georges Bourelle, Mayor of Beaconsfield.
It is also possible to contribute to an online fundraiser set up by the Canada-Ukraine Foundation to help millions of Ukrainian families displaced by the crisis, at canadahelps.org/en/dn/70605 (Canada-Ukraine Foundation). In line with best practices, citizens are encouraged to donate money to reputable humanitarian organizations instead of sending relief items, as this allows these organizations to quickly purchase supplies based on the specific needs of the people affected by the conflict.
SOURCE City of Beaconsfield
