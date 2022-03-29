Cannformatics Unlocks Medical Cannabis' Mechanism of Action in Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder

Company Identifies 22 New Potential Lipid-Based Cannabis-Responsive™ biomarkers.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannformatics, an early-stage biotechnology startup, announced that it identified 22 new potential lipid-based Cannabis-Responsive™ biomarkers in the saliva of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). All 22 biomarkers shifted toward the physiological range of typically developing children following successful medical cannabis treatment. These biomarkers include central nervous system lipids that are primarily associated with cellular activity in the brain indicating medical cannabis' potential to impact neuron function in children with ASD. These discoveries continue the company's progress towards launching a personalized medicine service as a resource to healthcare providers and patients wanting to use cannabinoid-based medicines and products to treat complex medical conditions.
The company published its findings in the journal Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research in a paper titled, "The potential of salivary lipid-based Cannabis-Responsive biomarkers to evaluate medical cannabis treatment in children with ASD." This paper is the second paper to come from the company's ASD Pilot study. The first paper which was published in December 2021 established Cannabis-Responsive biomarkers as a universal tool for measuring medical cannabis impact. Together the two papers demonstrate the potential for saliva-based Cannabis-Responsive biomarkers to be a tool for both clinicians treating patients with medical cannabis and life science companies developing next generation cannabinoid-based medicines and applications.
"By unlocking medical cannabis' mechanism of action, we demonstrate that Cannabis-Responsive biomarkers can provide life science companies and clinicians with new tools for understanding the role of cannabis in maintaining homeostasis of the central nervous system in children with ASD. This study also opens new opportunities to evaluate medical cannabis treatment in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and ALS, in which some of these potential lipid-based Cannabis-Responsive biomarkers are known to play a role", said Itzhak Kurek, PhD, CEO and cofounder of Cannformatics. "We are now in position to the raise the capital needed to launch the ASD service platform and expand into neurodegenerative diseases."
"The publishing of this second paper is a pivotal moment for Cannformatics as it fully validates our technology and clearly positions us as the biotechnology leader in medical cannabis treatment," said Kenneth Epstein Chief Commercial Officer and cofounder of Cannformatics. "We continue to be grateful to the children and families that participated in the study as well as our sponsors Canniatric and Whole Plant Access for Autism. The findings from this study went well beyond our expectations."
About Cannformatics:
Cannformatics is an early-stage biotechnology startup focused on the development of Cannabis-Responsive™ biomarkers found in saliva for personalized medical cannabis treatment, product development and other applications. Cannformatics is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Investors interested in learning more about the Series A investment opportunity please email partner@cannformatics.com. Follow us on Twitter @cannformatics.
SOURCE Cannformatics
