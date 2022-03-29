Suzanne Mistretta Joins The Oakleaf Group as Director of Modeling & Analytics

BETHESDA, Md., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oakleaf Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Suzanne Mistretta as Director of Modeling & Analytics. Founded in 2007, Oakleaf is a Data, Modeling, Capital Markets, Loan Review, and Risk Advisory firm for the mortgage and financial services industries. Ms. Mistretta will support Oakleaf in its efforts to deliver new service offerings and products and develop a new client base across the financial services industry.
Prior to joining Oakleaf, Ms. Mistretta worked for Fitch Ratings where she held several leadership roles, most recently leading the U.S. RMBS new issue ratings, surveillance, and research and modeling teams. She was also responsible for overseeing the development of Fitch's ratings criteria for new originations, re-performing loans, and non-qualified mortgages. Ms. Mistretta also published numerous special reports on the housing market and home price sustainability, as well as on mortgage industry trends, and has been an active participant in industry working groups.
Oakleaf's Managing Director of Modeling & Analytics, Maclean Amlalo, commented, "We're pleased to welcome Suzanne Mistretta to Oakleaf. Her 20+ years of experience in the U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities market and work at Fitch Ratings will be a tremendous asset. We will look forward to working together in the advancement of Oakleaf's service offerings and client base."
About The Oakleaf Group
The Oakleaf Group is a Mortgage advisory firm providing a diverse set of services, solutions and outsourced business processes to all mortgage industry segments. Founded in 2007 by mortgage industry veterans, our clients include originators, servicers, trustees, investors, aggregators and securitization sponsors, government entities and agencies, mortgage insurers, law firms, capital markets firms, banks, fintech firms, and industry service providers. Oakleaf's passion is to enhance the mortgage finance industry with data-driven, model-informed, analytics-enabled and operationally-rigorous services and solutions.
Media contact:
Tara Johnston
Tara.johnston@oakleaf.com
SOURCE The Oakleaf Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.