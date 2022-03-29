Dremel 7350 Cordless Rotary Tool is Simple to Use and Easy to Love

New entry-level tool is an easier, simpler, and more affordable way to accomplish everyday craft and DIY projects

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the forefront of a wide-ranging lineup of rotary tools, the Dremel brand supports beginners and light-duty users with the introduction of the simple to use and easy to love 7350 cordless rotary tool. As a leader in the rotary tool industry, this affordable new cordless rotary tool features a foundation of nearly ninety years of rotary tool manufacturing excellence from the Dremel brand.

Gone from the entry-level cordless rotary tool position is the model 7300 with its nickel-cadmium battery and in its place is the 7350 featuring modern lithium-ion battery technology. The result is that the 7350 features 30% improved runtime over the 7300 and ensures less downtime between projects.

The easy-to-handle, lightweight design, and smooth single-speed system of the 7350 makes craft projects and light-duty DIY chores such as personalizing gifts, cosplay, and creating home and holiday décor a breeze. General applications for the 7350 include carving, engraving, sanding, sharpening, grinding, cleaning, and polishing.

"We enjoy seeing people who may be new to using a rotary tool, pick up a Dremel tool and have success using it right away," says Product Manager Brian Haman. "This inspired us to create the Dremel 7350, a tool that is simple, reliable, and so easy to use that people will find confidence when using it and perhaps want to explore the broader range of Dremel rotary tool and accessory offerings. Whether they are engraving a gift or doing light duty chores, the Dremel 7350 will be one tool that is easy to use and simple to love."

Dremel 7350 Features at A Glance:

Cordless design offers the freedom to use it in and around the home

Rechargeable 4 Volt Lithium-Ion battery for optimized battery life and consistent performance

Convenient Micro-USB charging port with dust cover

Ergonomic design for comfort and precision

Single 12,000 RPM speed allows for ease-of-use and precise control with a simple push of a button

Low noise and low vibration motor

5-piece accessory kit to jump start projects right out of the box

Compatible with most Dremel rotary accessories

Under eight inches long, the 7350's compact size and slim design allow users to comfortably work in tight spaces and at awkward angles. The 7350 kit comes complete with five genuine Dremel accessories, a Micro-USB charging cable, and a wrench. The 7350 is available at Walmart and Amazon.com for a suggested retail price of $29.97 USD in the United States and in Canada at $44.99 CDN.

For more information and high-resolution images, please visit the Dremel electronic press kit at www.dremelnewsroom.com.

About Dremel

Since inventing the high-speed rotary tool in 1934, the Dremel brand has been helping Makers with its full line of versatile, easy-to-use tool systems that deliver the perfect solution for almost any job. From our Dremel rotary tools, Multi-Max™ oscillating tools, Ultra-Saw™ and Saw-Max™ multi-saws, and the Idea Builder™ 3D printer, Makers have come to know and trust the brand to complete their projects. Combining compact size, ergonomic design, precision, and versatility with a wide range of highly engineered accessories, Dremel tools are used to accomplish numerous applications in a variety of materials.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dremel-7350-cordless-rotary-tool-is-simple-to-use-and-easy-to-love-301512426.html

SOURCE Dremel