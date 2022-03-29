ñol

Handbags Market In India- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026

by PRNewswire
March 29, 2022 9:30 AM | 14 min read

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Handbags market size in India is expected to increase by USD 207.51 million from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.90%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behavior. Download FREE Sample Report in minutes!

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expansion of the retail and online distribution landscape.

The Handbags Market In India is segmented by Product (clutches and wallets, shoulder bags, satchels and saddles, and totes) and Distribution Channel (offline and online).

The handbags market in India covers the following areas:

Handbags Market In India Sizing
Handbags Market In India Forecast
Handbags Market In India Analysis

The handbags market in India is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The expansion of the retail and online distribution landscape will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the threats associated with counterfeit products will hamper the market growth.

Vendor Insights 

Handbags Market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. 

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.   

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Baggit
  • Capri Holdings Ltd.
  • Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd.
  • H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
  • Hidesign
  • Kering SA
  • Lavie
  • LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
  • The House of Tara
  • VIP Industries Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report. 

Handbags Market in India 2022-2026: Segmentation

Handbags Market in India is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Clutches And Wallets
    • Shoulder Bags
    • Satchels And Saddles
    • Totes
  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online

Growing disposable income, millennials' increased spending on designer goods, rising demand for luxury and premium leather wallets, and an increase in the number of working women in India are all expected to boost demand for clutches and wallets and, as a result, drive the segment's growth.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70514

Handbags Market in India 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist handbags market in India growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the handbags market in India size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the handbags market in India across Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Asia, and Austria
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of handbags market in India vendors

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now! 

Related Reports: 

Travel and Business Bags Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online Children's Apparel Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Handbags Market In India Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.90%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 207.51 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.24

Performing market contribution

India at 100%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Baggit, Capri Holdings Ltd., Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hidesign, Kering SA, Lavie, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, The House of Tara, and VIP Industries Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                        

              1.1    Market Overview           

                             Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                             Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                             Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 5

                             Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 6

                             Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape            

  2.1 Market ecosystem            

                             Exhibit 06:  Parent market

                             Exhibit 07:  Market characteristics

              2.2 Value Chain Analysis         

                             Exhibit 08:  Value chain analysis: Apparel, Accessories and Luxury Goods

                1.Inputs         

                2. Inbound logistics   

                3. Operations             

                4. Outbound logistics              

                5. Marketing and sales

                6. Service

                7. Support activities

                8. Innovations

3. Market Sizing                     

              3.1 Market definition

                             Exhibit 09:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

              3.2 Market segment analysis 

                             Exhibit 10:  Market segments

              3.3 Market size 2021 

              3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                             3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                             3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                             Exhibit 11:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 12:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

              3.5 COVID-19 impact and recovery for the product segment   

4. Five Forces Analysis                        

              4.1 Five Forces Summary       

                             Exhibit 13:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

              4.2 Bargaining power of buyers          

                             Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

              4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers      

                             Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

              4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                             Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

              4.5 Threat of substitutes        

                             Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

              4.6 Threat of rivalry  

                             Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

              4.7 Market condition

                             Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by  Product

              5.1 Market segments

                             Exhibit 20:  Product- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

              5.2 Comparison by Product    

                             Exhibit 21:  Comparison by Product

              5.3 Totes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026            

                             Exhibit 22:  Totes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 23:  Totes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

              5.4 Clutchs and wallets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

                             Exhibit 24:  Clutchs and wallets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 25:  Clutchs and wallets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

              5.5 Shoulder bags - Market size and forecast 2021-2026           

                             Exhibit 26:  Shoulder bags - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 27:  Shoulder bags - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

              5.6 Satchels and saddles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026             

                             Exhibit 28:  Satchels and saddles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 29:  Satchels and saddles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

              5.7 Market opportunity by Product    

                             Exhibit 30:   Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel                    

              6.1 Market segments

                             Exhibit 31: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

              6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel          

                             Exhibit 32:  Comparison by Distribution channel

              6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026         

                             Exhibit 33:  Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 34:  Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

              6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                             Exhibit 35:  Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 36:  Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

              6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel          

                             Exhibit 37:  Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape                       

                             Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

                             Exhibit 38:  Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                 

              8.1 Market Driver      

                             8.1.1   Expansion of retail and online distribution landscape

                             8.1.2   Rising number of product endorsements by celebrities

                             8.1.3   Growing purchase of handbags by millennials and working women

              8.2 Market challenges             

                             8.2.1   Threats associated with counterfeit products

                             8.2.2   Long product replacement cycles

                             8.2.3   Volatility in raw material prices and presence of various local vendors

                             Exhibit 39:  Impact of drivers and challenges

              8.3 Market trends     

                             8.3.1   Personalization and customization of handbags 

                             8.3.2   Increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable handbags

                             8.3.3   Business strategies

9. Vendor Landscape                          

              9.1 Overview

                             Exhibit 40:  Vendor landscape

              9.2 Landscape disruption       

                             Exhibit 41:  Landscape disruption

                             Exhibit 42:  Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis              

              10.1 Vendors covered             

                             Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

              10.2 Market positioning of vendors   

                             Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

              10.3 BAGGIT

                             Exhibit 45:  BAGGIT  - Overview

                             Exhibit 46:  BAGGIT  - Product and service

                             Exhibit 47:  BAGGIT  - Key offerings

              10.4  Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd.      

                             Exhibit 48:  Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd.  - Overview

                             Exhibit 49:  Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd.  - Product and service

                             Exhibit 50:  Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd.  - Key offerings

              10.5  H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB    

                             Exhibit 51:  H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Overview

                             Exhibit 52:  H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Business segments

                             Exhibit 53:  H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Segment focus

              10.6 Hidesign              

                             Exhibit 54:  Hidesign  - Overview

                             Exhibit 55:  Hidesign  - Product and service

                             Exhibit 56:  Hidesign  - Key offerings

              10.7 Holii      

                             Exhibit 57:  Holii - Overview

                             Exhibit 58:  Holii - Product and service

                             Exhibit 59:  Holii - Key offerings

              10.8 Ladida LLC          

                             Exhibit 60:  Ladida LLC - Overview

                             Exhibit 61:  Ladida LLC - Product and service

                             Exhibit 62:  Ladida LLC - Key offerings

              10.9 Lavie     

                             Exhibit 63:  Lavie - Overview

                             Exhibit 64:  Lavie - Product and service

                             Exhibit 65:  Lavie - Key offerings

              10.10 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

                             Exhibit 66:  LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview

                             Exhibit 67:  LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments

                             Exhibit 68:  LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings

                             Exhibit 69:  LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus

              10.11 SAPL Industries Pvt. Ltd.            

                             Exhibit 70:  SAPL Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

                             Exhibit 71:  SAPL Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

                             Exhibit 72:  SAPL Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

              10.12 VIP Industries Ltd          

                             Exhibit 73:  VIP Industries Ltd. - Overview

                             Exhibit 74:  VIP Industries Ltd. - Product and service

                             Exhibit 75:  VIP Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix                          

              11.1 Scope of the report        

                             11.1.1 Market definition

                             11.1.2 Objectives

                             11.1.3 Notes and caveats

              11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$           

                             Exhibit 76: Currency conversion rates for US$

              11.3 Research Methodology  

                             Exhibit 77: Research Methodology

                             Exhibit 78: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                             Exhibit 79: Information sources

              11.4 List of abbreviations       

                             Exhibit 80: List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/handbags-market-in-india--industry-analysis-market-trends-market-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-till-2026-301512160.html

SOURCE Technavio

