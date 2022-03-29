Creative Planning Acquires Emery Howard

The San Francisco Bay Area based RIA manages over $1.8 billion in AUM

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emery Howard has joined forces with Creative Planning LLC, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA") in the country. Emery Howard, managing over 1.8 billion in AUM, has consistently provided high net-worth clients customized management services for 30 years, since 1991. They have been led by their mission to empower clients to make informed financial decisions and feel confident in their financial future. Emery Howard truly understands and serves the entrepreneurial spirit that has fueled the innovation and explosive growth of Silicon Valley.

"Mike and the entire Emery Howard team has impressed us for quite some time now," said Peter Mallouk, CEO of Creative Planning. "In adding Emery Howard to the Creative Planning family, we are getting the perfect culture and business acumen fit. The tenets listed in the Emery Howard mission statement (experience, honesty, and integrity) are so tightly aligned with our mantra here at Creative Planning which makes this a seamless transition for all parties, and we are thrilled to have them on board."

"We wanted to align with a Firm with outstanding investment and planning capabilities and that would provide operational scale to allow our team to focus exclusively on client relationships," said Michael Howard, President at Emery Howard. "Peter Mallouk and the Creative Planning team have given us tremendous resources to provide a greater offering in a holistic and comprehensive way. Peter has created a culture, value system and investment philosophy that has been very consistent with what we developed over the decades and the independence to operate as we always have going forward."

With its latest acquisition, Creative Planning manages over $134 billion and advises on $91 billion in assets across all 50 states and 65 countries with continued plans for growth throughout 2022. Additionally, DeVoe & Co. served as financial advisor to Emery Howard on the transaction.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax planning and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. Creative Planning manages over $100 billion in assets across all 50 states and 65 countries, as of March 29, 2022.

