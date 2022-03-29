SABESP - MATERIAL FACT

SÃO PAULO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Executive Board of São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos do Estado de São Paulo), at an extraordinary meeting held on 03/28/2022, unanimously resolved to recognize the proven economic and financial capacity of Sabesp pursuant to Federal Law 11,445/2007, amended by Federal Law 14,026/2020 and the Federal Decree 10,710/2021.
The decision of the Agency's Executive Board is based on Technical Note NT.F-0012-2022, which concluded, considering the observations contained therein, by the effective proof of Sabesp's economic capacity to achieve the goals of full coverage of public water supply and sewage service by 2033, highlighting:
(i) Approval in the first stage of the process of proving the economic and financial capacity (economic and financial indicators), and of the second stage (feasibility studies and the funding plan) for the municipalities participating in the regionalized provision structure established by State Law 17,383/2021 (Regional Unit for Drinking Water Supply and Sewage Services URAE 1 - Southeast); and
(ii) Caveat to the documents of 06 municipalities (Agudos, Hortolândia, Igarapava, Quintana, Laranjal Paulista and Santo André) which did not formalize approval for the amendment related to the adjustment/integration of contractual targets into the respective contracts in force.
The extract of the Minutes of the meeting published in the São Paulo State Official Gazette (Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo) and the Technical Note NT.F-0012-2022 can be accessed at the link below:
IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio – (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi – (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)
Juliana P. S. Jardim – (55 11) 3388-9267 (jpsjardim@sabesp.com.br)
SOURCE Sabesp
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.