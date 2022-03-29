MaximBio Reveals Agreement with US DoD for ClearDetect™ COVID-19 Antigen Home Test

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Maxim Biomedical (MaximBio), a leading diagnostic healthcare company and manufacturer of trusted diagnostic solutions, revealed plans for fulfilling their newly inked contract with the United States Department of Defense (DoD). In mid-February the DoD, in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), announced contract awards to Maxim Biomedical Inc., and a second company, with plans to purchase a combined total of 18 million over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits.

DoD's procurement of the MaximBio ClearDetect™ COVID-19 Antigen Home Test is to be funded through the American Rescue Plan Act to supply critical medical resources to the nation. Jonathan Maa, MaximBio's Chief Operating Officer, said of the contract, "The award from the DoD makes sense, given our partnership with the DoD and NIH RADx, which helped fund development of the ClearDetect™ COVID-19 Antigen Home Test. We look forward to continuing our collaborations with the DoD to support the nation's need for COVID-19 tests." The fact that the test was developed and will be manufactured in the United States is a source of pride for MaximBio and Mr. Maa. He went on to say, "We at MaximBio are pleased that an American company, with a test designed and assembled in America, will support President Biden's plan to deliver one billion free at-home COVID-19 tests to the nation in response to the Omicron variant."

The ClearDetect™ COVID-19 Antigen Home Test is simple to perform, doesn't require a reader, and consists of just 3 components—a swab, a test strip, and a test tube pre-filled with sample buffer. Since the test is visually read and doesn't require specialized equipment, it's simplified workflow can easily be done at home or in the field.

The MaximBio ClearDetect™ COVID-19 Antigen Home Test performed well compared to RT-PCR, achieving 86.9% Positive Agreement (PPA) and 98.9% Negative Agreement (NPA), making it one of the more sensitive and specific antigen tests available. The test has also proven to detect all variants of concern, including Omicron.

The test will be available in two kit configurations—packaged two (2) tests in a box for convenient at-home use, and in a bulk 25-test pack amenable for healthcare settings, schools, workplaces, military bases, and other high-volume testing scenarios. MaximBio has been ramping up production since early in the year and has redoubled its efforts in light of the DoD award.

About Maxim Biomedical Inc.

Headquartered in Rockville, MD, Maxim Biomedical is a leading diagnostic healthcare company providing innovative solutions through the development and manufacture of trusted testing solutions. Our mission is to create diagnostic products that are affordable, accessible, and enable actionable testing to improve patient outcomes around the globe.

