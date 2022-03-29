Pinnacle Investments Selects Docupace as Back Office Platform

Fast-growing wealth manager streamlines operations, leans into scale

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace, the leader in cloud-based fintech digital operations software for the wealth management industry, announces a new partnership with Pinnacle Investments, a Syracuse, New York-based independent broker-dealer and RIA, to digitally transform its back office operations and deliver across-the-board efficiencies for its affiliated financial advisors.

"Pinnacle's family of companies provide the critical support and services Americans need to reach their financial goals," says David Knoch, chief executive officer at Docupace. "It's a wonderful day when our team here at Docupace can help bring scale, efficiency and operational optimization to the dedicated advisors and home office personnel of client-focused provides like Pinnacle."

Now in its twenty-sixth year, Pinnacle Holding Company's family of companies are elevating to the next level. Pinnacle was recognized twice in 2021 by Inc. magazine – as one of the magazine's Best Workplaces for 2021 in May and then as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies with inclusion in the 2021 Inc. 5000 (an honor also bestowed to Docupace). In 2022, they gained recognition from InvestmentNews being ranked on as one of 75 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors, as well as earning their Great Place to Work Certification™.

The Docupace Platform will transform the day-to-day operations of Pinnacle financial advisors, home office staff and administrative personnel. The cloud-based platform will facilitate brokerage integrating with key custodial partners and is forecasted to decrease paperwork rejections (NIGO rates) to low single-digits. Pinnacle will be leveraging the platform for new account opening, workflows, manage and store documents and more.

In addition, Pinnacle will be leveraging Docupace's proprietary Compliance TRACKR technology to facilitate Form CRS delivery and fulfill new Reg BI regulations. A requirement a growing number of firms are struggling to fulfill – see "12 Ways Firms are Failing on Form CRS"

"Docupace is providing our company with the tools and resources we've been searching for to bring us to the next level of efficiency," said Dee Darby, Pinnacle's Technology Manager and Operations Assistant Manager.

Docupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Docupace is proud to serve some of the largest independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry. The company won the 2021 Gold Globee® Award for "Hot Technology of the Year" and was named to 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.

Pinnacle Investments, an independent broker-dealer is wholly owned by Pinnacle Holding Company, LLC which also owns Pinnacle Capital Management, a money management firm; Confidential Planning, a 403(b) provider; and Pinnacle Employee Services, a professional employer organization. Pinnacle Holding Company, and its subsidiaries, provide an unbeatable combination of synergistic services that can support individuals, businesses, and other organizations. From wealth management to human resources management, no other firm has the resources or provides the one-on-one connection that our advisors and consultants deliver. The Pinnacle Holding Company oversees more than $2 Billion in client assets. To learn more about Pinnacle, please visit Pinnacle-LLC.com.

