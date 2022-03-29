The new project FoggyStar raises $5 million investment

NICOSIA, Cyprus, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ -- The FoggyStar.com project received a $5 million investment from Canadian and Japanese investors. The funds are aimed at the crypto casino brand development and the design of its own token, that will be used to create innovative products for the iGaming industry.
The crypto casino was launched at the beginning of 2022. The alpha version of the product already has a large library of crypto games developed by famous game providers such as NetEnt, Play'n GO, Pragmatic Play, and a bonus program specially designed for the crypto community.
At the same time, the company plans to create additional features for casinos so that all components of future products work as openly as possible and use blockchain technologies at their core. This approach will significantly scale the audience, increase user engagement and the level of trust in the casino and iGaming industry. Blockchain makes the entire gameplay and algorithms "under the hood" transparent: transactions and actions of both the player and the casino are displayed in a public ledger.
"We strive to create not just a product, but to follow the industry trends, while bringing the interests of our target audience to the forefront. The project is focused on the users and the security and transparency of the infrastructure that surrounds them. Our team aims to improve the project using innovative technologies and methods that will lead to a completely new game experience," – Foggy Star team.
The company expects to be one of the first to create an iGaming casino in the metaverse. It is assumed that the project will significantly change the idea of how the casino will work in the future. It will also become an impetus for the evolution of technology, as well as increase target audience engagement and simplify various processes.
"In the course of 2021, the Metaverse will be widespread and become a utility for the human co-experience. People will meet not only to play a game, but also to watch a new movie trailer or laugh at a user-generated video," - David Baszucki, CEO of Roblox Corporation, told Wired in an article.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774041/FoggyStar.jpg
SOURCE FoggyStar
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.