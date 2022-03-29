The new project FoggyStar raises $5 million investment

NICOSIA, Cyprus, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ -- The FoggyStar.com project received a $5 million investment from Canadian and Japanese investors. The funds are aimed at the crypto casino brand development and the design of its own token, that will be used to create innovative products for the iGaming industry.

The crypto casino was launched at the beginning of 2022. The alpha version of the product already has a large library of crypto games developed by famous game providers such as NetEnt, Play'n GO, Pragmatic Play, and a bonus program specially designed for the crypto community.

At the same time, the company plans to create additional features for casinos so that all components of future products work as openly as possible and use blockchain technologies at their core. This approach will significantly scale the audience, increase user engagement and the level of trust in the casino and iGaming industry. Blockchain makes the entire gameplay and algorithms "under the hood" transparent: transactions and actions of both the player and the casino are displayed in a public ledger.

"We strive to create not just a product, but to follow the industry trends, while bringing the interests of our target audience to the forefront. The project is focused on the users and the security and transparency of the infrastructure that surrounds them. Our team aims to improve the project using innovative technologies and methods that will lead to a completely new game experience," – Foggy Star team.

The company expects to be one of the first to create an iGaming casino in the metaverse. It is assumed that the project will significantly change the idea of how the casino will work in the future. It will also become an impetus for the evolution of technology, as well as increase target audience engagement and simplify various processes.

"In the course of 2021, the Metaverse will be widespread and become a utility for the human co-experience. People will meet not only to play a game, but also to watch a new movie trailer or laugh at a user-generated video," - David Baszucki, CEO of Roblox Corporation, told Wired in an article.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774041/FoggyStar.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-new-project-foggystar-raises-5-million-investment-301511239.html

SOURCE FoggyStar