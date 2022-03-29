DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Print Media Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Business Model, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Major companies in the print media market include Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA, Lagardere SCA, News Corporation, Grupo Planeta, QUAD/GRAPHICS INC., Scholastic Corporation, Hubert Burda Media, Kadokawa Corporation, Axel Springer SE and John Wiley & Sons Inc.
The global print media market is expected to grow from $305.44 billion in 2021 to $320.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $366.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.5%.
The print media market consists of sales of newspapers, magazines, other periodicals, books, directories and mailing lists, and other works, such as calendars, greeting cards, and maps and related services such as advertising space by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that publish print media.
The main types of print media are directory, mailing list, and other publishers, book publishers, newspaper & magazines publishers. Book Publisher refers to a company or person engaged in publishing periodicals, books, music, and others. The different business models include subscription, advertising and is used in publishing house, newspaper office, and others.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the print media market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
E-books sales are growing rapidly in established markets of the USA and Europe. eBooks generated a higher share of revenues than the physical print in developed markets such as the US and UK. According to PWC, total global book publisher revenue will increase, growing at a CAGR 1.7%, during the forecast period. Although the physical book publisher's industry continues to shrink (-2.8%), this decline is offset by growth in e-books which are predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% in the forecast period. Increasing consumer preference for the digital versions is expected to significantly impact the growth of the market during this period
The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a significant restraint on some of the print media markets in 2020 as businesses were disrupted due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China, and spread globally including Western Europe, North America, and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity and restricted movement of goods and services with countries entering a state of 'lock down'. The outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, many media markets have been unaffected or benefited from this as they transmit their content remotely through digital channels. It is expected that the print media market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.
The rise in social media and the increasing volume of consumer data is driving growth in the newspapers and magazines industry. Newspapers and magazines publishers can have broad and deeper visibility on their consumers, distributors, and other stakeholders. Publishers with the digital-first model are investing significantly in building in-house data and analytics teams. For example, Next Big Sound's, Next Big Book application provides a dashboard for the publishing industry which offers information on sales, publicity events, social media, and web trends data regularly to offer a holistic view of the books' performance. It will highlight factors that are the most influential such as news preferences, columnist preferences, and genre preferences.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Print Media Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Print Media Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Print Media Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Print Media Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Print Media Market Trends And Strategies
8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Print Media
9. Print Media Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market
10. Print Media Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Print Media Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Print Media Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Print Media Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
11. Print Media Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Print Media Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers
- Book Publishers
- Newspaper & Magazines Publishers
11.2. Global Print Media Market, Segmentation By Business Model, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Subscription
- Advertising
11.3. Global Print Media Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Publishing House
- Newspaper Office
- Others
12. Print Media Market Segments
12.1. Global Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Directory and Mailing List; Other Publishers
12.2. Global Book Publishers Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Consumer Books; Educational books; Religious Books
12.3. Global Newspaper & Magazines Publishers Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Newspapers; Magazines
13. Print Media Market Metrics
13.1. Print Media Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global
13.2. Per Capita Average Print Media Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global
