Production of Sigma Stretch VANISH - powered by SPTek ECLIPSE™ - expanding to all North American locations

To meet demand after the initial launch, Sigma Stretch VANISH, powered by Smart Plastic's SPTek ECLIPSE™ bio-assimilation technology, will be manufactured at all Sigma Stretch production facilities across the US and Canada.

CHICAGO, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - In partnership with Smart Plastic Technologies, Sigma Stretch announced today they are expanding the production of Sigma Stretch VANISH, powered by SPTek ECLIPSE™ bio-assimilation technology, to all five production facilities across North America. The initial launch of this product, which was rolled out to selected Sigma Stretch distributors in late 2021, generated tremendous interest from brand owners who wanted to take action towards their sustainability goals. Switching to Sigma Stretch VANISH or SPTek ECLIPSE™ Stretch Film ensures that they will not add to the accumulation of plastic waste in the environment if the stretch film is not properly recycled.

Mark Teo, CEO and President of Sigma Plastics said, "We evaluated numerous products to provide an option for our customers that would take care of any of our products that were not properly recycled and leaked into the environment. We selected Smart Plastic and their patent-pending SPTek ECLIPSE™ bio-assimilation technology because it proved best-in-class. Expanding production and taking our partnership with Smart Plastic to new levels will be a tremendous highlight of 2022 for Sigma Plastics as we continue striving for environmentally responsible products and practices."

Jay Tapp, President and COO of Smart Plastic Technologies, added, "The Smart Plastic team is tremendously proud to partner with long-standing industry leader Sigma Plastics Group on a number of important sustainability initiatives. Our latest collaboration with Sigma Stretch was the development of a range of ECLIPSE™ enabled hand and machine stretch films. Despite the impact of COVID-19, we built a strong partnership with Sigma Stretch, successfully launching ECLIPSE™ Stretch Film at Pack Expo 2021 in Las Vegas, and presenting at the 2021 AMI Stretch & Shrink Conference on the impact of plastic waste and closed-loop recycling. We are thrilled that the initial response has ignited a need for production expansion and look forward to continuing our work with Sigma Stretch throughout 2022."

The initial launch of Sigma Stretch VANISH followed a period of intense efficacy and performance testing that determined ECLIPSE™ enabled stretch films performed identically to the original products. The launch produced over 500,000 pounds of stretch film which was allocated to various Sigma Stretch distributors. Additional distributors could order Smart Plastic's SPTek ECLIPSE™ Stretch Film directly from Smart Plastic Technologies. With the production expansion, Sigma Stretch estimates that an additional 30 million pounds of Sigma Stretch VANISH will be available for distributors throughout 2022. First and foremost, SPTek ECLIPSE™ enabled stretch film is designed to be recycled. However, if it evades the recycling system, following a guaranteed functional life span of 2-years, the stretch film will completely bio-assimilate within 6-24 months, resulting in zero microplastics.

Tim Murtaugh, Founder of Smart Plastic Technologies, added, "As the urgency for responsible and sustainable products increases within the world of plastics, we are grateful to be partnered with such a reputable organization as Sigma Plastics Group. We look forward to seeing the monumental benefits of this partnership manifest."

About Sigma Plastics Group and Sigma Stretch

Sigma Plastics Group is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL and operates from 41 factory locations with 5000 employees, and $2.3 billion in estimated sales. Sigma Stretch is the largest subsidiary with 5 locations in North America. Sigma Stretch Film has five locations in Lyndhurst, NJ, Shelbyville, KY, Tulsa, OK, Riverside, CA, and Belleville, Canada, with a combined capacity to produce more than 700 million pounds of stretch film annually. For more information, visit www.sigmastretchtools.com

About Smart Plastic Technologies

Smart Plastic Technologies is based in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 2016, Smart Plastic is revolutionizing the potential of plastic to improve the environment for future generations. Their flagship bio-assimilation technology, SPTek ECLIPSE™, enables polyolefins like polyethylene and polypropylene to completely bio-assimilate at the end of the guaranteed functional life span, resulting in zero microplastics. This represents a key and critical aspect of the company's commitment to plastic lifecycle management. All Smart Plastic technologies are designed to alter the very nature of plastic for the benefit of both people and the planet. Proudly made in the United States, all Smart Plastic products are 100% recyclable, FDA approved, and purposely designed for the circular and regenerative economies. For more information, visit www.changetheplastic.com

