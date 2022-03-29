Women's Health Awareness: Transforming Communities by Enhancing Women's Health

Register now for the free and popular virtual conference on April 9
DURHAM, N.C., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Women's Health Awareness (WHA) Conference will be held virtually Saturday, April 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Marking eight years, this free wellness event has helped more than 4,000 women and their families in North Carolina by offering educational seminars and health resources. Due to the COVID pandemic, the conference will be virtual.
Register now at www.niehs.nih.gov/WHAconference
Health experts will present up-to-date information on topics of interest to women and communities of color. Sessions will address chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, inflammation, autoimmune disorders, and dementia. Speakers also will discuss societal and environmental issues including Black maternal mortality, reproductive health, substance abuse, domestic violence, and mental health, as well as offering coping skills for caregiving. To promote community and health resiliency for Latinx and Hispanic communities, WHA continues to provide Spanish-language resources and bilingual sessions. Environmental health topics include COVID and its lasting complications, disaster preparedness, and systemic and environmental racism.
WHA addresses environmental health disparities in rural and urban communities of color. Every year, WHA expands its reach. This year, organizers will pilot satellite sites to reach rural communities with limited internet access. This will allow additional communities to participate in the conference from their local counties to increase healthy equity. Organizers have partnered with public health and community-based organizations to share WHA in convenient locations.
The Office of Human Research and Community Engagement, led by Joan Packenham, Ph.D., at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS)/National Institutes of Health (NIH), is the lead sponsor of this event. Co-sponsors include Durham Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and the Department of Public Health at North Carolina Central University.
For more information on the WHA conference, visit www.niehs.nih.gov/womenshealthawareness. Individuals with disabilities who need accommodation to participate in this event should contact the Office of Human Research and Community Engagement at 984-287-4414 or whad@niehs.nih.gov. TTY users should contact the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Requests should be made at least 5 business days in advance of the event.
SOURCE Women's Health Awareness
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.