Memora Health Launches Program to Support Mothers with Fetal Complications

Memora Health's clinical intelligence platform will help extend clinical and mental health resources to mothers in need

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memora Health, the leading technology platform for virtual care delivery and complex care management, today announced a research study with pediatric acute care hospital Dell Children's Medical Center to help care teams better engage patients at its Comprehensive Fetal Care Center. The Comprehensive Fetal Care Center, a clinical partnership between Dell Children's Medical Center and UT Health Austin, the clinical practice of the Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin, is the first and only comprehensive program in Central Texas that provides care for babies with congenital conditions, including care for the mother and baby during pregnancy, delivery of the baby, and care of the baby after birth, all in one place.

The program will begin with a study where both new and expectant mothers will receive, via SMS, a depression (PHQ-9) and anxiety (GAD-7) survey. Real-time patient responses powered by Memora's AI-driven messaging will inform and drive a more dynamic care journey, tailored to each individual scenario, further engaging and supporting mothers at home and in need of both proactive and ongoing interventions; while also reducing email messaging volumes and notifications to care teams.

This collaboration makes Ascension's Dell Children's Medical Center one of the few medical centers in the country to offer this type of support to expectant mothers with fetal complications.

"Facing a fetal complication can be incredibly difficult for families and poses unique challenges for mothers," said Kenneth Moise, MD, director of the Comprehensive Fetal Care Center. "It's important to connect with mothers in real time, and on their terms, so that we can address any mental health needs earlier in the care journey."

Memora's platform, which digitizes clinical workflows and patient communication through AI-driven messaging, integrates seamlessly into EHRs, CRMs, and existing clinical and administrative workflows to intelligently triage patient-reported concerns and data to appropriate care team members, and provide patients with proactive, anticipatory communication on their care journeys.

"We're thrilled to help Dell Children's extend care beyond their physical walls, and support these mothers when they need it the most," said Manav Sevak, co-founder and CEO at Memora Health. "By increasing patient touch points through our platform, we hope patients will feel more supported while taking the burden off care teams, allowing providers to feel supercharged to work at the top of their license."

About Memora Health

Memora Health helps healthcare organizations digitize and automate care journeys, making complex care delivery simple for patients and clinicians to navigate. Memora Health ingests existing data on clinical workflows, converts them into cohesive messaging journeys that guide patients through their care episodes, and automates the completion of simple follow-up tasks in the EHR. Memora's platform reduces care team notifications by nearly 40%, has an average patient NPS over 70, and improves engagement and clinical outcomes across diverse populations. Memora Health is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with clients and team members around the world. For more information about Memora Health, visit memorahealth.com .

