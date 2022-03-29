SuperCom to Report Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 31, 2022

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 11:30 p.m. IL time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
SuperCom management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Conference Call Dial-In Information:
Date: Thursday, March 31, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. toll-free: 888-506-0062
Israel toll-free: 1-809-423-853
International: 973-528-0011
Access Code: 615281
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.
About SuperCom
Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, visit www.supercom.com.
