ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

SuperCom to Report Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 31, 2022

by PRNewswire
March 29, 2022 9:05 AM | 2 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 11:30 p.m. IL time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

SuperCom management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Conference Call Dial-In Information:

Date:                           Thursday, March 31, 2022

Time:                           4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. toll-free:              888-506-0062

Israel toll-free:            1-809-423-853 

International:              973-528-0011 

Access Code:             615281

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, visit www.supercom.com.

SuperCom IR Contact:
ir@supercom.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supercom-to-report-full-year-2021-financial-results-on-march-31-2022-301512742.html

SOURCE SuperCom Ltd.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Accounting newsConference Call AnnouncementsissuesPress Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.