Partnership to End Addiction names Marcus Daugherty Vice President of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partnership to End Addiction has announced Marcus Daugherty as its first Vice President of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB). In this role, Daugherty will lead implementation for ongoing DEIB efforts, coordinate with the Partnership's anti-racism task force to develop multicultural competencies that better serve diverse communities, and build alliances with external stakeholders reflecting the values and mission of the organization.



"One of our critical bodies of work is strengthening and deepening our efforts toward becoming an anti-racist organization and fully living our values of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging," said Creighton Drury, CEO of Partnership to End Addiction. "I am thrilled that Marcus, a dedicated colleague and experienced professional, will bring strong leadership and focus to our next phase of DEIB initiatives."

"Diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging are key components that speak to the values, mission and health of any organization," said Daugherty of his new role as Vice President of DEIB. "I am excited to take on this role and continue this important work started by my colleagues. Through collaborative leadership, innovative system planning and implementation, I look forward to enhancing our DEIB efforts both internally and externally in diverse and disproportionately underserved communities."

Prior to his new appointment, Daugherty served as the Partnership's Associate Vice President for System Innovation and Quality, leading consultation, training and technical assistance initiatives in collaboration with the New York State Office of Addiction and Support Services (OASAS). He will continue to advise, consult and collaborate with OASAS in this important role.

In his career, Daugherty has overseen the delivery of social services through mobile homeless outreach teams, shelter and drop-in programs, and residential and outpatient settings. He has trained managers on complex clinical, administrative and diversity issues. Daugherty is a licensed and credentialed mental health and addiction professional with over 30 years of experience working with diverse populations, including individuals and families impacted by homelessness, co-occurring disorders, severe and persistent mental health challenges and addiction.

Daugherty is also an educator, having taught courses in psychology and sociology, as well as providing training workshops and seminars. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and education from Hofstra University, and a Masters of Arts in counseling and clinical psychology from the State University of New York at New Paltz and Fielding Graduate University, respectively.

Learn more about Daugherty at his LinkedIn profile and bio on drugfree.org .

