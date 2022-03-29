Unicon Announces Participation at the 2022 ASU+GSV Summit

Education Technology and Digital Services Firm Takes Part in Sessions on Competency-Based Education and Artificial Intelligence

GILBERT, Ariz., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unicon, Inc., a leading technology consulting firm focused solely on the education ecosystem, announced today they will be attending the 2022 ASU+GSV Summit, happening April 4-8 in San Diego, California. Unicon will take part in three different panel sessions addressing a variety of current topics in the education industry such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, competency-based education (CBE), technical due diligence, and the role EdTech plays in all of these areas. Unicon will be participating in two panels with the Competency-Based Education Network (C-BEN), sharing our knowledge of improving equity and outcomes for postsecondary education.

The ASU+GSV Summit is a convening of the world's most important global education and workforce companies along with key technology players. Unicon looks forward to taking part in this premier event. Unicon's session panelists include Chief Operating Officer Kate Valenti, Principal Software Architect Linda Feng, and Senior Director of Learning Experience Design, Dr. Linda Crismon. Panelists will provide insights and thought-provoking perspectives to inspire the audience's curiosity by sharing experiences impacting all stages of the learner journey including identity, learning, assessment, mastery, connection, and support.

Unicon will be participating in the following sessions:

Personalizing the Learning Journey: Monday, April 4 | 4:40 p.m. PT

Most people are yet to be exposed to Competency-Based Education (CBE), and this interactive session will allow participants to experience a personalized learning journey. Moderated by C-BEN.

AI and Machine Learning: The Future of EdTech: Tuesday, April 5 | 1:00 p.m. PT

AI can sift through the data and create a curriculum focused on a student's strengths and needs, thus making the educational program more useful leading to employment-ready graduates.

EdTech + CBE: Accelerating the Movement: Tuesday, April 5 | 2:10 p.m. PT

EdTech is necessary to enable highly flexible CBE programs. This panel will explore enterprise-wide technology solutions and give insights into what is still needed to scale CBE. Moderated by C-BEN.

The ASU+GSV Summit will be held at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, California April 4-8. For those looking to learn about CBE, AI/ML, technology due diligence, and to discover how Unicon solves business and technology challenges for higher education, interested parties can contact Unicon for more information about these topics.

About Unicon

Unicon is a leading technology consulting firm focused solely on the education ecosystem. We partner with institutions and companies to create learner-centric digital experiences to transform online teaching and learning. We believe in the power of technology to expand access to education, and in the power of education to create a better future for all.

Unicon is a Joint Venture Partner of Argos Education, a Contributing Member of IMS Global Learning Consortium, a Commercial Affiliate of the Apereo Foundation, a Trust and Identity Solution Provider in the Internet2 Industry Program, an Industry Member of Internet2, an InCommon Participant, an InCommon Catalyst, an Instructure Certified Partner, and a community member of the Ed-Fi Alliance. Unicon is also an AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Consulting Partner, has achieved the AWS Education Competency, and is a member of the AWS Public Sector Partner Program. Unicon is also a Google Cloud Partner and a member of the Microsoft Partner Network. Follow Unicon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

