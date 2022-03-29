Laval man charged in connection with cyber-incidents

OTTAWA, ON, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - A Laval, QC, man is facing several charges in connection with two investigations by the RCMP's National Division Cybercrime Investigative Team dating back to 2018 and 2019.
On Friday, March 25, 2022, 22-year-old Chris Tyrone Dracos was charged in Quebec Court with the following offences:
- Unauthorized use of a computer (two counts)
- Possession of a device to obtain unauthorized use of computers
- Counselling an offence that is not committed
The accused is believed to have been behind cyber incidents in 2018 and 2019.
The investigation into these events first began in late 2018. During the same period, the RCMP's National Division Cybercrime Investigative Team had also launched a separate investigation named Project Ados into a market on the dark web selling illicit items such as compromised financial accounts and hacking tutorials. Evidence gathered allowed the RCMP to link the investigations and identify a suspect.
"This case highlights the value and importance of partnerships between police, public and private sector companies and organizations, including the CRTC" says Inspector Alexandre Beaulieu, the Officer in Charge of the National Division Cybercrime Investigative Team. "Such collaboration can contribute significantly to identify serious cyber crimes, the success of police investigations, and help bring those responsible to justice."
Chris Tyrone Dracos is scheduled to appear in court in Laval on March 29, and remains in custody on an unrelated matter.
The National Division Cybercrime Investigative Team was created in 2016 and has successfully conducted several investigations in collaboration with international partners, local law enforcement and federal government agencies. The RCMP is determined to fight cybercrime in all its forms, wherever it takes place. We are actively pursuing efforts to prevent, detect and deter any illegal activity that threatens Canada's integrity and reputation.
SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police
