HomeGoods Launches Dream Vibes, a New Digital Experience That Translates Your Actual Dreams into Home Design Inspiration

Visit HomeGoodsDreamVibes.com to reveal your Dream Vibe featuring unexpected design ideas you didn't even know you wanted
FRAMINGHAM, Mass., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just as HomeGoods provides endless inspiration with unexpected discoveries at every turn, so can your very own dreams. HomeGoods Dream Vibes is a new digital experience that taps into an unexpected source of inspiration – dreams – to help consumers discover new home design ideas and unlock their greatest interior décor desires.
Beginning today, consumers can visit HomeGoodsDreamVibes.com to experience a new way of refreshing their surroundings and receive a Dream Vibe, a personal, décor-filled design snapshot. Receiving your Dream Vibe has three easy steps:
- Enter your dream via voice-to-text or text input, sharing what happened from beginning to end.
- Answer a few multiple-choice questions about your dream including where you were, who you were with and how it made you feel, and more.
- Watch as your dream is translated by the IBM Natural Language Understanding algorithm that decodes the dream's sentiment to find the textures, colors, shapes and décor details inspired by the mood of your dream, leading you to your very own Dream Vibe result.
"HomeGoods inspires its customers to discover unexpected finds they didn't even know they wanted," said Sarah Ajamian, Manager of Marketing, HomeGoods. "We created Dream Vibes to spark new home design inspiration, and we can't wait to see how consumers will use their dreams to help breathe new life into their favorite spaces."
As someone who oversees home projects from start to finish, HomeGoods recruited TV personality Tyler Cameron, star of ABC's The Bachelorette and FOX's Dirty Dancing, to be the first to put HomeGoods Dream Vibes to the test and turn the tables to focus on his own home.
"Finding, flipping and building homes is in my DNA and seeing the result through people's eyes is what fuels me. I'm constantly looking for new inspiration to bring to my projects and even my own home to make my spaces really speak to me," said Cameron. "I dreamt about spending time with my entire family and everyone from high school – literally everyone! So, when I decorated my home based on my HomeGoods Dream Vibe, Popcorn and PJs, Please, it helped me create a vision for my home I would have never designed otherwise."
Tyler's Dream Vibe features a calming color palette of deep blue hues, vibrant touches including mixed metals and warm leather accents to inspire a welcoming yet playful environment that will bring people together.
Visit a store near you or HomeGoods.com to bring your Dream Vibe to life with quality finds at affordable prices.
About HomeGoods
HomeGoods operates more than 846 stores across the country and is a division of The TJX Companies, Inc., the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of January 29, 2022, TJX operated a total of 4,689 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and five e-commerce sites. TJX's press releases and financial information are available at TJX.com.
To shop HomeGoods online, visit HomeGoods.com and for more design tips, inspiration and more, visit us on Instagram at @homegoods, Facebook at facebook.com/homegoods, Pinterest at pinterest.com/homegoods and Twitter at @homegoods. Shoppers can also share their online and in-store finds on social with #HomeGoodsFinds.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Larisa Bruno
Larisa.Bruno@edelman.com
SOURCE HomeGoods
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.