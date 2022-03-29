QUEST® ANNOUNCES RECIPIENTS OF THE FIRST QUEST® ROOKIE CHALLENGE GRANTS, AWARDING $80,000 TO HELP SUPPORT LOCAL COMMUNITIES

Los Courage Camps, Art in the Paint, Create Now, and Black People Will Swim each received a $20,000 grant to help further their quests and create a positive impact in their local communities in Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York, and beyond.

DENVER, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest®, part of The Simply Good Foods Company SMPL, announced today the first Quest® Rookie Challenge with recipients: Los Courage Camps, Art in the Paint, Create Now, and Black People Will Swim. Each organization received a $20,000 grant to help further their quests to create a positive impact in their communities.

Giselle Carrillo , Founder of Los Courage Camps ( Los Angeles, Calif. ) , was the first recipient of the Quest Rookie grant. Los Courage Camps is an organization that bridges the economic and cultural gaps that prevent the Latino community from going to the ocean to learn how to surf. Los Courage Camps provides free surf lessons each summer to families from the Los Angeles "barrios" where surfing does not exist. Giselle and Los Courage Camps helped pave the way for the Quest Rookie Challenge.

Arelious Cooper , Executive Director of Art In The Paint ( Atlanta, Ga. ) : Art In The Paint is an organization that creates community centers by renovating public outdoor basketball courts and installing murals to strengthen communities, promote safety, inspire creativity, and encourage play.

: Art In The Paint is an organization that creates community centers by renovating public outdoor basketball courts and installing murals to strengthen communities, promote safety, inspire creativity, and encourage play. Brandon Johnson , CEO of Create Now ( Los Angeles, Calif. ) : Create Now is an organization that empowers at-risk and high-risk youth and young adults from ages three to 24 through a variety of arts programs in multiple disciplines that help these youth thrive.

: Create Now is an organization that empowers at-risk and high-risk youth and young adults from ages three to 24 through a variety of arts programs in multiple disciplines that help these youth thrive. Paulana Lamonier, Founder of Black People Will Swim ( Long Island , N.Y.): Black People Will Swim is an organization empowering their local community to smash the stereotype that Black people don't swim through fun swim lessons creating community and education.

"We are so thrilled to welcome Giselle, Arelious, Brandon, and Paulana and their organizations into the Quest family," said Linda Zink, Chief Marketing Officer of Quest. "The important work these grass roots leaders and their organizations do for their communities showcases their own journey to make a difference in their communities and amplifies the Quest mission to support people on their personal quest from the arts to being active or through healthy nutrition. We will be following them and their organizations for the next six months and are excited to see how this grant will propel them to the next level and meaningfully impact the lives of those participating in their programs."

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company SMPL, headquartered in Denver, Colo., is a highly-focused food company with a product portfolio consisting primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins®, Quest®, and Atkins Endulge® brand names. Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with investment opportunities in the snacking space and broader food category. Simply Good Foods aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting, better-for-you snacks and meal replacements. For more information, please visit http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com.

The Quest® product line is expansive, inclusive of Protein Bars, Snack Bars, Hero Bars, Protein Cookies, Protein Chips, Pizza, Protein Shakes, Protein Powder, Peanut Butter Cups and now Candy Bites and Candy Bars. Quest products are available across all 50 states and in over 90 countries world-wide. To learn more about Quest Nutrition, visit QuestNutrition.com.

