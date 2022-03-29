Dye & Durham announces extension of agreement with the Government of Ontario to provide electronic business registry services

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") DND, a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with the Ontario government to extend its current arrangement as an authorized service provider of Ontario Business Registry search, registration and filings services.

For over 25 years, Dye & Durham has acted as an authorized government service provider under contract with the Ontario Ministry of Government and Consumer Services to provide front-end electronic registry solutions and operational capabilities.

"This renewed agreement is further proof of our government's commitment to making more digital services available to Ontario businesses and people," said Ross Romano, Minister of Government and Consumer Services. "We're ensuring Ontarians have access to critical digital tools that make doing business in our province easier."

Under the extended agreement, Dye & Durham will remain a technology provider connecting government with legal and business professionals and the people of Ontario, giving users access to a broad range of solutions, including specialist workflow software such as eCore, Canada's leading technology portal to public records data across the country.

"We're excited to extend this agreement and to support the province in delivering important business registry and public records services to the people of Ontario," said Dye & Durham Canada President Dennis Barnhart. "The province has been a leader when it comes to using technology to modernize service delivery and Dye & Durham is proud to contribute to this effort."

Dye & Durham will continue to work with the provincial government to deliver world class electronic business registry services. The extension will ensure Ontario citizens are able to continue to receive the same high-quality service from Dye & Durham that they have become accustomed to.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited is a leading provider of cloud–based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflows, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and has a strong blue-chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

