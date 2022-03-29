Best Remote Jobs for Your Transferable Skills: Virtual Vocations Releases Special Report

As more professionals decide to pursue new careers in the digital workspace, one of the web's leading all-remote job boards is helping jobseekers identify remote roles where their transferable skills can shine.

TUCSON, Ariz., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the web's leading all-remote job boards has released a new resource aimed at helping jobseekers find careers within the digital workspace where their valuable, transferable skills can shine.

Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a family-owned, fully virtual company that connects jobseekers with 100% remote job openings from expert-vetted employers.

This week, Virtual Vocations published a special and exclusive report on The Best Remote Jobs for Your Transferable Skills, designed to serve as a resource for jobseekers who want to spotlight their unique skills and expertise as they pursue new work from home roles.

"We know that professionals across industries are continuing to seek out new jobs that offer increased freedom and flexibility," said Virtual Vocations CEO Laura Spawn. "This report was created to help jobseekers achieve those goals and showcase to potential employers how the skills they've acquired both in and out of the remote workspace have prepared them to succeed in a new position or field."

In addition to naming the top remote jobs in some of the most in-demand skills categories, the new and exclusive resource from Virtual Vocations also shares tips on how and where to use transferable skills in your job search, including:

In your resume, where you can highlight transferable skills within the summary or objective statement, or in the employment history or skills sections;

In your cover letter, where you can draw parallels between the skills you've developed throughout your work, education, and volunteer experiences and the skills required to do the job well; and

During interviews, where you can share more about how your skills and experiences have prepared you for the job at hand.

To learn more and see Virtual Vocations' full list of Best Remote Jobs for Your Transferable Skills, visit: https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/annual-statistical-remote-work-reports/best-remote-jobs-for-your-transferable-skills/

ABOUT VIRTUAL VOCATIONS

Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and her brother, CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission: to connect jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings. To date, Virtual Vocations has helped more than four million jobseekers in their quests for flexible, remote work.

In addition to providing a database of current, hand-screened, and 100% remote job openings, Virtual Vocations offers jobseekers a number of tools to aid in their job searches, including exclusive e-courses and downloadable content, and resumé writing services. Virtual Vocations also releases several data-driven reports each year on current trends in remote work.

Virtual Vocations, Inc. is a private, family-owned, and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, Arizona.

PRESS INQUIRIES

Kimberly Back

kim(at)virtualvocations(dot)com

VirtualVocations.com

Media Contact

Michelle Rawlings, Virtual Vocations, Inc., 1 (800) 379-5092, michelle@virtualvocations.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Virtual Vocations, Inc.