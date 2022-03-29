Firework Welcomes Matthew Lynch as New Global Head of Industry, Direct-to-Consumer

Ex-Albertsons exec and architect of Amazon.com's video game business to fuel Firework's mission of video-driven digital transformation

SAN MATEO, Calif. , March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firework , the leading live commerce and omni-channel digital transformation platform, today announced Matthew Lynch as its new Head of Industry, Direct-to-Consumer. The announcement is the latest in a series of high-profile appointments to emerge from the company's ongoing strategic leadership initiative.

In his new role at the helm of Firework's direct-to-consumer vertical, Matthew will spearhead the development of key partnerships with leading D2C brands and retailers. Before joining Firework, Matthew most recently served as Senior Vice President of Digital Shopping Experience for Albertsons Companies.

Over his 20-plus-year e-commerce, category and product career, Matthew has spearheaded digital transformation initiatives and e-commerce innovation in various leadership roles across some of the world's most widely-recognized brands, including: Albertsons Companies, Samsung, Symantec, and Amazon.com. While at Albertsons, Matthew relaunched the grocery retailer's mobile app experience to better serve customers, and led the development of an innovative, omni-channel meals program, "ReadyMeals." Prior to Albertsons, Matthew served as President of Samsung's SmartThings offering, where his efforts focused on making the smart home more accessible for consumers. Matthew also led global eCommerce for Symantec's consumer division, and enjoyed a long, fruitful tenure at Amazon.com – where he led the development of various retail categories and served as the chief architect of the e-commerce giant's Video Games category.

"When I joined Amazon, I was tasked with building out the Video Games category," Matthew explained. "Understanding existing customer pain points in the shopping journey was key to building the roadmap to yield a better customer experience – leading to easier release date delivery, a more transparent trade-in process, and access to the full breadth of titles without having to camp out in lines overnight or hunt across dozens of retail locations. Together, those changes represented a quantum leap in improving the e-commerce customer experience. But, fast forward to today and that experience remains largely the same."

"While the rest of the digital ecosystem has been reenvisioned and reinvented many times over, the e-commerce space has gone largely unchanged for the better part of a decade," Matthew said. "That's why Firework and its technology are so exciting and impactful. This isn't just another cosmetic upgrade laid over the same, old e-commerce offering. Firework represents a fundamental reimagining of the digital customer experience, and opens up a whole new world of opportunities for brands to engage online. I'm very excited to be a part of Firework and to help bring this technology to full fruition in the direct-to-consumer space."

With its emphasis on premium customer experience and brand engagement, the direct-to-consumer market has seen record growth in recent years, and is expected to maintain its trajectory well into the foreseeable future. These same features have also fuelled Firework's rapid growth in this market, as a like-minded enabler of the direct-to-consumer ethos.

"Matthew's comprehensive e-commerce expertise and lengthy track-record of success in customer experience innovation make him a perfect fit for this role," said Firework Co-Founder & President Jerry Luk. "And I'm certain that Firework will see no shortage of successes in the direct-to-consumer space with Matthew at the helm."

About Firework

Firework is the world's leading immersive "shoppertainment" platform with shoppable video, live streaming commerce and monetization capabilities powering over 600 direct-to-consumer brands, retailers and media publishers worldwide. Pandemic-accelerated, Firework has experienced 10x year-over-year growth, bringing TikTok-like interactive video experiences to your own website or app. Firework enables its customers to create and host native, shoppable video content for engaging product discovery, seamless shopping experiences and ultimately, a deeper emotional connection with consumers. The company is backed by IDG Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners and GSR Ventures, with over $90 million in capital raised to date. To learn more, please visit firework.com .

Media Contact

Fatimah Nouilati

Scratch Marketing + Media for Firework

fatimah@scratchmm.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firework-welcomes-matthew-lynch-as-new-global-head-of-industry-direct-to-consumer-301512419.html

SOURCE Firework