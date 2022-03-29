Foundry Joins the Texas Blockchain Council to Help Shape Regional Industry Regulations

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry Digital LLC ("Foundry"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group (DCG) focused on digital asset mining and staking, and Texas Blockchain Council (TBC) , a nonprofit industry association in the State of Texas, are pleased to announce Foundry's membership with TBC. This alliance is part of Foundry's ongoing efforts to help shape the regulatory landscape for digital assets in North America.

TBC is made up of companies and individuals that work across different sectors of the bitcoin mining and blockchain industry more broadly. It channels the influence of its members to advocate for Bitcoin and blockchain-centric public policy initiatives, educate members of government about the benefits of blockchain technology, and to provide subject matter expertise. As a new Strategic Partner member of TBC, Foundry will provide expertise and data on sustainable cryptocurrency mining, financial inclusion, and job growth happening in Texas and across North America as a result of the industry's development there.

"Foundry is one of the most well respected names in the bitcoin mining industry. Their suite of tools from marketplace intelligence to mining pools to equipment financing are world class. The Texas Blockchain Council is honored to announce Foundry as our newest Strategic Partner Member", said TBC President Lee Bratcher.

Earlier this month, Foundry announced its membership with the Blockchain Association, a member-led organization dedicated to improving the public policy environment for digital assets in the United States. There, Foundry will bring its expertise and insight to Washington to shape the regulatory future of the crypto industry.

"Foundry recognizes Texas as a growing hub for blockchain and cryptocurrency innovation — especially in the solar and wind-powered bitcoin mining space — and Texas Blockchain Council has proven itself as an invaluable contributor to the State's legislative policy regarding our industry," said Kyle Schneps, Director of Public Policy at Foundry. "This membership will help us continue to diligently shape the policy narrative for our industry."

About Foundry Digital LLC

A subsidiary of DCG, Foundry Digital LLC was created to meet the institutional demand for better capital access, efficiency, and transparency in the digital asset mining and staking industry. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Foundry leverages its institutional expertise, capital, and market intelligence to empower participants within the crypto ecosystem by providing the tools they need to build tomorrow's decentralized infrastructure. For more information, please visit foundrydigital.com .

