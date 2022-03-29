Sergiño Dest Signs with BioSteel, Growing the Brand's Roster of United States Soccer Stars

As a Newest Member of #TeamBioSteel, Dest Joins Superstar Athletes Prioritizing Clean. Healthy. Hydration.

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. ("BioSteel") today announced its latest athlete partnership with Sergiño Dest, defender for the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT). Dest joins the brand's team of elite athlete ambassadors that includes fellow soccer star Christen Press, as well as Patrick Mahomes and Luka Dončić.

BioSteel is also an official sponsor of U.S. Soccer, which means players, including Dest, hydrate with BioSteel on the sidelines during National Team matches. As the newest member of #TeamBioSteel, he will have the continued support of Clean. Healthy. Hydration. on and off the field, and he will amplify the brand's lineup of zero-sugar hydration products to his community and fans across the globe.

"Clean hydration and being smart about what I put into my body are essential to my time on the field and to my overall healthy lifestyle," said Dest. "I look forward to taking the field with the support of BioSteel and working with the brand to introduce my community to the same sugar-free hydration products I drink to support my daily hydration routine."

"Sergiño is an elite player who plays a key role every time he takes the field, and we're thrilled to support him with Clean. Healthy. Hydration.," said John Celenza, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of BioSteel. "Given our existing sponsorship with U.S. Soccer, this partnership will further amplify our brand in the soccer community and beyond, and we look forward to introducing our zero-sugar hydration products to more athletes and health-conscious consumers."

Founded in 2009 by Celenza and business partner and NHL veteran Michael Cammalleri, BioSteel has achieved a reputation for being the hydration product of choice for athletes and consumers looking for a healthy alternative. The brand is committed to maintaining product transparency and delivering essential nutrients needed to support daily hydration. Each electrolyte-packed sports drink comes in an eco-friendly 16.7 fl oz Tetra Pak. The range of delicious flavors includes Blue Raspberry, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, Rainbow Twist, White Freeze and the limited-edition Cherry Lime to keep consumers hydrated throughout the day.

BioSteel products are available across North America and globally with select retail partners or direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com .

About BioSteel:

BioSteel is a North American beverage brand committed to delivering premium Clean. Healthy. Hydration. to consumers and athletes across the globe. Each BioSteel sports drink is sugar-free and comes in an eco-friendly Tetra Pak filled with premium ingredients, natural flavors and essential nutrients needed to support physical activity. Perfect for everyone from health and environmentally conscious consumers to world class athletes, BioSteel hydration products are currently readily available across North America, globally with select retail partners and direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com .

