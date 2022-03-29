Connecting the communities of Unamen Shipu and La Romaine - Hydro-Québec reaches a major milestone in the decarbonization of its off-grid systems

MONTRÉAL, March 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec is pleased to announce the commissioning of the new power line connecting Pointe-Parent and the communities of Unamen Shipu and La Romaine, which, until today, depended entirely on a diesel-fired thermal station for electricity.
"This off-grid system was one of our largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. The commissioning of this line constitutes a major milestone in our goal to convert off-grid systems to cleaner and more cost-effective energy sources as we continue to assure quality service and social acceptability," said Éric Filion, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating and Customer Experience Officer.
Stretching 75 km, the 34.5-kV line will ultimately avoid the consumption of nearly four million litres of diesel and the emission of approximately 10,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases—the equivalent of taking 2,500 gas-powered vehicles off our roads.
The new line is currently supplying electricity to about a third of the customers in the communities. In summer 2022, Hydro-Québec will carry out major work to convert the distribution system in Unamen Shipu and La Romaine so that the line will provide electricity to all customers.
Hydro-Québec wishes to underscore the cooperation and contribution of the Unamen Shipu, Kegaska, Nutashkuan, Natashquan and La Romaine communities to the project's success.
Off-grid systems in Québec
Hydro-Québec operates some twenty thermal generating stations to supply electricity to remote communities that cannot be connected to the main grid. While these facilities account for only a very small portion of the power generated by Hydro-Québec (less than 1%), they are responsible for about 43% of its greenhouse gas emissions. Hydro-Québec aims to convert its off-grid systems to attain an 80% renewable supply by 2030.
Completed projects
- Connection of the communities of Unamen Shipu and La Romaine to the main grid
- Connection of two wind turbines to the Îles-de-la-Madeleine system
- Demonstration project in Quaqtaq to integrate solar power and energy storage in northern environments
Ongoing projects
- Connection of Îles-de-la-Madeleine through underwater cables
- Construction of a hydropower generating station to supply the village of Inukjuak
SOURCE Hydro-Québec
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.