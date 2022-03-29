CKE Restaurants Names Brandon Turner Chief Financial Officer

Turner's Experience Beneficial to Company's Growth Transformation
FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CKE Restaurants, Inc., owner, operator and franchisor of Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's®, announced today the appointment of Brandon Turner as chief financial officer. Turner's well rounded executive leadership expertise in finance, franchising, operations, supply chain and strategy will benefit CKE as it continues to execute its growth transformation.
"We are excited to welcome Brandon to our talented Leadership Team. His entrepreneurial spirit, strong finance focus and results orientation will be perfect complements to our team," said Chief Executive Officer Ned Lyerly. "Brandon's proven track record in dynamic, multi-unit food service environments will be on display as we build on our momentum and create value for stakeholders in our business."
Most recently, Turner served as chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Hero Bread, a food tech start-up. He has deep experience working in franchised multi-branded, omni-channel restaurant businesses. As CFO at Caribou Company Inc., he oversaw finance operations for five brands – Caribou Coffee, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Bruegger's Bagels, Noah's New York Bagels and Manhattan Bagel Company – including company owned, franchised and non-traditional locations. His prior experience includes progressive leadership roles with Quiznos Subs, School of Rock and investment banking organizations.
"I am excited to work with franchisees and restaurant operators to build on the successful track record of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's. My role is in service to those who serve our guests, and I look forward to contributing to the team as we continue to grow value for our stakeholders," said Turner.
Turner has an MBA from the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hamilton College in New York.
CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ("CKE"), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,900 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 42 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.
SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.