Dove Hair Therapy's Newest Launch Lets You Ask More of Your Hair, In Partnership with Priyanka and Kirsten Klontz

Give your hair and confidence a boost with three new additions to the revolutionary haircare line.

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Dove Hair Therapy is encouraging Canadians to ask more of their hair with the launch of three new Dove Hair Therapy products. The launch will be extensions to the revolutionary haircare line, with high-potency skincare inspired ingredients and innovative new formats to penetrate the hair at cellular level*. Each of the products deliver immediate and exceptional hair results and a confidence boost.

The well-being and health of your hair plays an important role in the health of your confidence. Split ends, dryness, or frizz, a bad hair day can make-or-break your mood which is why it's time to do some damage control with a new hair care and styling routine that promotes hair health. It's time for new strengthening formulations and potent ingredients to get to work.

The new products in the Dove Hair Therapy range include two new soft stylers, which allow you to treat your hair as you style it, and one new wash and care for thicker looking hair†, offering a regime crafted with expertise to strengthen, smooth and visibly repair your hair, made cruelty free and with packaging made from recycled plastic. Dove Hair Therapy's newest variants include:

Soft-Styling 7-in-1 Miracle Mist , a one-stop hero styling spray for blow dry or air-dry hair, with Vitamin C + amino serum, the perfect leave-in spray and hair care treatment that detangles, controls frizz, strengthens, smooths and adds shine as you style, without weighing it down, allowing you to treat your hair as you style it.

, a one-stop hero styling spray for blow dry or air-dry hair, with Vitamin C + amino serum, the perfect leave-in spray and hair care treatment that detangles, controls frizz, strengthens, smooths and adds shine as you style, without weighing it down, allowing you to treat your hair as you style it. Soft-Styling Brilliant Gloss & Repair serum , with Ceramide, is a serum for damaged hair which seals split ends and helps reduce frizz for easy to manage hair with brilliant shine and healthy smoothness.

, with Ceramide, is a serum for damaged hair which seals split ends and helps reduce frizz for easy to manage hair with brilliant shine and healthy smoothness. Strength & Fullness Boost Shampoo & Conditioner, a targeting solution for fine, thin hair that needs special care. This shampoo and conditioner, with retinol, helps strengthen hair from root to tip and instantly restores hair's fullness, for 2 times fuller looking hair. † The range is cruelty, sulfate and paraben-free.

Dove Hair Therapy has partnered with iconic Canadian Artist and Drag Queen, Priyanka, and professional hairstylist Kirsten Klontz to launch three new extensions to their revolutionary line. With Kirsten's extensive experience as a high-profile celebrity hairstylist whose work has been featured in editorial shoots and Fashion Week events around the world, Kirsten has partnered with Dove Hair Therapy to highlight products that really work for your hair, providing care at hair's cellular level.* Known best for iconic hair-to-toe drag looks, viral pop song singles such as 'Come Through,' and being Canada's first Drag Race winner, Priyanka knows the impact haircare can have on your daily life. In partnering with Dove Hair Therapy, Priyanka wants to help Canadians feel their best, with haircare that strengthens both your hair and confidence.

"I'm thrilled to team up with an iconic brand like Dove on their new Dove Hair Therapy line extensions. Dove is a brand who has championed inclusivity – even before it was cool to do so. Not to mention, their new styling products featuring premium skincare ingredients are a DREAM. I'm proud to be a Dove girl!"

To learn more about Dove Hair Therapy's newest products, join Priyanka and Kirsten tonight (March 29th, 2022), for The Rescue Panel, an interactive Clubhouse panel aiming to rescue both your hair and confidence! The panel will be hosted by Jaleesa Jaikaran, creator and moderator of The Beauty Room, the largest global beauty club on Clubhouse. Visit The Beauty Room on Clubhouse on March 29th, 2022, at 6 p.m. to join the conversation.

Dove Hair Therapy's newest variants are widely available at mass and drug retailers now.

*nourishes at the level of hair's cortex

†system vs. flat hair

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization – proof not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For 60 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair colour, type and style. Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature. Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

SOURCE Dove Canada